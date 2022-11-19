Burna Boy Jamaica Concert: Tickets, where to buy, price and all you need to know

Burna Boy has announced a set of international concerts for this December. The Grammy-award winning artist is scheduled to perform in Jamaica on December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston. He will also perform in Spain and Antigua on December 16 and 17, respectively. The newly announced dates are in support of the artist’s latest album, Love, Damini.

A press release about the newly announced concerts said:

“Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience would take place in Trinidad on December 16 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua on December 17 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and Jamaica on December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston, making him the first African artist ever to headline a stadium in these Caribbean Islands.”

The new dates are an extension to the Nigerian singer's Love, Damini tour, which kicked off earlier in May this year. After concluding his December dates, Burna Boy will head to Europe and the UK in May next year. He will conclude the tour at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Burna Boy New Concerts Dates and Tickets

The following are the concert dates and venues for Burna Boy's December shows:

December 16 -- Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain

December 17 -- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

December 18 -- National Stadium Kingston, Jamaica

Tickets for the artist's Jamaica shows are available via the artist’s official website www.onaspaceship.com. TAdditionally, the Jamaican concert tickets are available via SongKick in the Tier 1 Gen, Tier 1 VIP, and Tier 1 VVIP for $55, $130, and $323, respectively.

The VIP section gives access to fans to the front of the stage, and the VVIP section gives access to the elevated section, which is close to the stage, drinks, and memorabilia. Currently, Tier 1 tickets are available for purchasing, after which Tier 2 tickets will be made available from November 24, followed by Tier 3 tickets that will be available closer to the concert dates.

Tickets for the Spain concert are also available in General, VIP, and VVIP categories. They begin from $400 and go up to $1400 and are also available via Songkick. Tickets for the Antigua concert will be available in the general admission for $175 and for the VIP category above $500 from ticketport.com.

More about Burna Boy’s new album

Burna Boy’s tour is in support of his sixth studio album Love, Damini, which was released on July 8, 2022, through Atlantic Records. The album recently received a nod for Best Global Music Album. Its lead single Last Last received a nomination for Best Global Music Performance at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The song sampled Tony Braxton's 2000 song He Wasn't Man Enough.

Moreover, the Grammy-award winning singer has collaborated with various artists for the album, including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and Khalid. The album also featured hit singles, namely Kilometre and Toni-Ann Singh feat. Popcaan.

His previous album, Twice as Tall, which was released in 2020, bagged the win for the Best World Music Album category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021. Burna Boy has also been nominated for a Grammy in the Album Of The Year category for his work on Justin Bieber’s album Justice, and in the Best Global Music Performance category for his song Do Yourself.

