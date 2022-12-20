"Got me crying"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans get emotional as the cast share traumatic life events

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop aired season 3, episode 4 on Monday, December 19, 2022. This week, Lyrica hosted an Open Mic Night for the cast to come together and share their life stories. While some gave emotional and thankful speeches, others shared stories of experiencing abuse from their personal life.

Alexis Skyy, who has stage anxiety, came forward to share how she was kidnapped while living on the streets. Skyy said she was trafficked by someone who threatened to kill her if she did not fulfill his demands. This affected her very deeply and gave her trust issues. Alexis stated that she did not know how to fall in love after the incident. She added that she wanted the cast members to protect their daughters.

Estelita grew emotional after the speech and shared that she was r*ped at a very young age. She also shared how her mother put a lot of effort into sending her to America.

Gunplay spoke about his cocaine addiction while Nikki opened up about losing her baby brother. Spice was happy to see the cast opening up and getting back together instead of fighting. Teairra also realized where Alexis was coming from and decided not to mess with her.

By the end, Lyrica thanked everyone for coming to the event. Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans grew emotional with the testimonials and were happy to see the cast supporting each other.

Kee💜 @ktd__ 🤦🏽‍♀️ not love & hip hop got me crying🤦🏽‍♀️ #LHHFamReunion not love & hip hop got me crying 😭😭🤦🏽‍♀️ #LHHFamReunion

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans left emotional after the Open Mic Night

During the event, Emjay expressed his love for his ex-girlfriend Amara.

Elsewhere, Jenn grew emotional over her son, who was born prematurely. Scrapp thanked his mother, who raised him alone, and remembered the time he was sent to jail.

With multiple fights in the previous week's episode, Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans felt that this open mic was just what the cast needed to understand each other. Many even asked the producers why they did not host such a powerful event earlier on.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

👑♒Chaka_Malkia💜👑 @ymegifted #LHHFamReunion Not love and hip-hop turning into Fix My Life Not love and hip-hop turning into Fix My Life 😭😭😭#LHHFamReunion

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre This scene was nice and I feel it could change the outcome of the trip. The drama that happened in previous episodes were so insignificant. #LHHFamReunion This scene was nice and I feel it could change the outcome of the trip. The drama that happened in previous episodes were so insignificant. #LHHFamReunion

JShizzle @wowyallhateme Damn that’s wild these story’s are heart breaking #LHHFamReunion Damn that’s wild these story’s are heart breaking #LHHFamReunion

C @_PrettyDamnRude #LHHFamReunion This open mic night is whewwwww This open mic night is whewwwww 😭😭 #LHHFamReunion

Protocol stacked part of 92% 👩🏾‍💻🐘🔺 @legallychitown Everybody has a story, when you see all that anger it’s mostly hurt! We all should take a step back b4 judging and talkn shyt! #LHHFamReunion Everybody has a story, when you see all that anger it’s mostly hurt! We all should take a step back b4 judging and talkn shyt! #LHHFamReunion

ItsMe ♊️ @TheKagneiKing There are so MANY hurt people in the world. Humans have got to do better. #LHHFamReunion There are so MANY hurt people in the world. Humans have got to do better. #LHHFamReunion

ANTiANT 🤐🐜 @yeppitsant #LHHFamReunion They trying to get us to cry tonight huh? They trying to get us to cry tonight huh? 😭 #LHHFamReunion

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life It is something about being able share your story to help people #LHHFamReunion It is something about being able share your story to help people #LHHFamReunion

kéii..❤️🎄✨ @xokeishaaaa watching the girls open up really made me cry. 🥺 #LHHFamReunion watching the girls open up really made me cry. 🥺 #LHHFamReunion

Recap of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop season 3 episode 3

VH1's description of the episode read:

"The fallout from several arguments has repercussions throughout the Family Reunion leaving some with scrapes and bruises, some leaving the resort altogether, but all forced to face the consequences of their actions. At Lyrica's Open Mic Night, she invites one and all to give their personal testimonies where they each learn a bit more about each other, and to have more understanding for each other."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop, Spice argued with Shay and Mariahlynn about who invited her to Jamaica for the show.

After the argument, Tokyo tried to walk away, but Spice did not stop yelling at her. Karlie supported Spice and also started to yell. This infuriated Tokyo and she returned to attack Karlie, sneaking up on the latter and hitting her, resulting in a physical fight between the two.

Spice and Mariahlynn broke up the fight and took the women to different corners. After the physical altercation, Spice threw a Kool-Aid pitcher at Shay Johnson in the heat of the moment. Tokyo was asked to leave the house because of her attack.

VH1 airs fresh episodes of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop season 3 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

