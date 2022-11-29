What happened between Teairra and Alexis? Clash explored as they got into argument on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Season 3 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition aired its premiere episode on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The one-hour episode documented popular cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise coming together for a fun time and also with the aim of promoting black excellence. Viewers witnessed conflicts and arguments from the premiere episode itself.

On this week's episode of the Love & Hip Hop show, Teairra Mari got into a heated argument with Alexis Skyy over past issues. She was upset about the former castmate talking badly about her and her friends on social media and decided to confront Alexis about it. What transpired following this was a heated exchange between the two, with no resolution.

What transpired between Alexis and Teairra on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition?

On tonight's episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, cast members gathered in Jamaica to spend time with each other and have a fun time away from their hectic schedules back home. Despite being from different franchises, the cast knew each other well, personally and professionally. This made it easier for everyone to mingle well and have a good time.

However, different personalities soon began to clash as they dwelt on past issues and brought up concerns with fellow castmates. After Alexis entered the beach and hung out with the rest of the individuals, Teairra mentioned to Lyrica, who was sitting beside her, that she had a liking problem with Alexis. She further added that Alexis "did too much."

In a confessional Teairra opened up about her issues with Alexis. The Love & Hip Hop star accused Alexis of talking badly about her and her friends. However, Teairra also stated that her castmate had issues with her because of what happened with former cast member Masika on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season 4.

Alexis had previously confronted Masika over the latter's behavior of talking badly about her friends on social media. Although Alexis began by wanting to talk to her fellow castmate the argument took a turn for the worse when Masika chose a physical confrontation, but was stopped by the guards. The feud between the two ladies has been one of the most controversial moments in the franchise, among many others.

Taking this as a reference, Teairra, who is friends with Masika, already had issues with Alexis. Teairra blamed the latter for posting an Instagram story, not recognizing who she was. In a confessional, the Love & Hip Hop star said:

"I don't even know Alexis Skyy, but she had issues with me because she got issues with Masika, which is one of my friends. It's so crazy seeing Alexis because I've never had a problem with her until she took me in with all of Masika's friends and basically talked s**t about all of us on social media."

Teairra then confronted Alexis about the same, however, their conversation only got into a heated argument, which was then stopped by fellow cast members. Alexis, however, maintained that she was open to sitting and talking it out, but if that wasn't feasible, then she wasn't going to be on good terms with Teairra.

Other cast members from the hit series include Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

They were also joined by fellow castmates Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Amara La Negra, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition next week on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Poll : 0 votes