Who is Shay Johnson? Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star runs her own business

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition returns for another season and another family gathering. The cast is going international as they gather in Jamaica for their third reunion special.

Shay Johnson is a main cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and is one of the original cast members. She first appeared in the franchise as Lil’ Scrappy’s close friend in seasons 1 & 2 of the Atlanta show.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’s synopsis reads as:

"Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions."

The show will premiere on November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Shay Johnson’s wealth explored ahead of her appearance in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star is a model, television personality, and fitness guru from Atlanta. Prior to her time on Love & Hip Hop, she appeared on VH1’s Flavor of Love and Charm School and in hip-hop videos for Fabulous and Young Dro.

Her time on television, her career as a model, and her business endeavors have earned her a culminated net worth of $400 thousand.

Before making her way to television, Shay used to appear in music videos and has worked with rappers such as TI, Fabolous, Cee Lo, and more. Her time as a model helped her appear on the covers of numerous men’s magazines such as Giant, King, and BlackMen.

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star is the owner-CEO of The Healthy Hand, a wellness company that provides natural products that contain various antioxidants made from healing herbs that help prevent and fight off diseases.

The reality star started her business when she had fibroids. While in conversation with All Hip Hop, Shay spoke about her brand and stated:

"I make herbs for other women with fibroids, because don’t nobody talk about it. How is it you don’t know what fibroids are, and it happens to at least 70 to 80% of all women around the world."

She further added:

"You can get miscarriages because of fibroids. I had it, went through my experience, started my business, started selling herbs that work to help other women."

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 star hopes to pass on her business to her daughter. In a conversation with BET, she said that she wants to teach her daughter how to be a businesswoman so she hopefully doesn’t make the same mistakes that she made.

She hopes to lead her daughter in the right direction and give her all the knowledge that she would need to succeed in life, adding:

"My legacy with The Healthy Hand will continue through her. The only way it will continue through her is if I show her how to build a brand. "

Shay Johnson is now ready to appear on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 where she will be joined by many of the franchise’s memorable cast members over the years.

Poll : 0 votes