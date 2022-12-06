"You offer nothing": Fans slam Karlie after her fight with Tokyo on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 aired its second episode on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The episode featured cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise spending some quality time in Jamaica as well as discussing past issues, leading to immense drama, conflicts, confrontations and altercations, and keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.

On this week's episode of Love & Hip Hop, Karlie got into a fight with Tokyo over the latter's alleged comments of having veterans off the show. Fans, however, sided with Tokyo and slammed Karlie for starting drama over nothing. One tweeted:

Just here for TV @realiteabytes Karlie, you do need to be off the show. You offer nothing... so Tokyo didn't say anything wrong if she did say it. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #LHHFamReunion Karlie, you do need to be off the show. You offer nothing... so Tokyo didn't say anything wrong if she did say it. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/usFWlZXUQJ

Cast members of the hit series include Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

They are joined by fellow cast members Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

The official synopsis of the Love & Hip Hop episode reads:

"Amara La Negra hosts a Caribbean Carnival where unexpected guests change the dynamics among the group; while some are able to apologize and others able to forgive, the energy shift rocks day two of the family reunion."

Tokyo and Karlie get into an argument on Love & Hip Hop

On tonight's episode of the Love & Hip Hop show, the cast members were seen having a gala time in Jamaica as they spent a fun time playing and making memories. While viewers witnessed some fun, they also saw major drama that transpired between the cast members, leading to a violent brawl next week, if the previews are anything to go by.

Love & Hip Hop @loveandhiphop



Night 2 in Jamaica goes all the way left once Tokyo addresses Karlie & Spice comes for Shay. Whose side are you on? 🏾 #LHHFamReunion The gworls are fighting!Night 2 in Jamaica goes all the way left once Tokyo addresses Karlie & Spice comes for Shay.Whose side are you on? The gworls are fighting! 😨Night 2 in Jamaica goes all the way left once Tokyo addresses Karlie & Spice comes for Shay. 👀 Whose side are you on? 👇🏾 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/85e5Y0FzXo

While cast members Teairra and Alexis made up and apologized to each other for their behavior, things didn't seem to go too well between Karlie and Mariahlynn. The latter duo had fought over past issues and continued to do so on this week's episode. However, it was Karlie and Tokyo's fight that left everyone at a loss for words.

By the end of the episode, the cast members sat down for a night of fun and games. However, Jenn opened up about the gathering being boring and them not having enough fun. After hearing the same, Tokyo, who just made her appearance this season on the episode, stated that Jenn could have taken the initiative instead of complaining about not having enough fun.

Love & Hip Hop star Spice then enquired as to why there were univited guests to the gathering, hinting at Tokyo. In a confessional, the latter said:

"People put way too much time into negativity. Like Jenn gets up and makes this big old statement about its boring..and Karlie and Spice..they're all sitting..mugging."

Toyko then went to the other ladies, including Karlie and Spice, to check what was wrong. Spice then revealed that it was only Karlie who had a problem with her, surprising Tokyo. The latter then vented her frustrations to Karlie and stated that she was there for her birthday party last year but suddenly had an attitude and issues with Tokyo being at the gathering.

Karlie then revealed that Toyko had previously confessed to wanting to have all the Love & Hip Hop veterans off the show. Tokyo vehemently disagreed to saying anything like that and blamed Karlie for making false accusations.

In a confessional, Karlie said:

"Tokyo has said a long time ago that she thinks that all the vets need to get off the show. Everyone knew about it. I got more witnesses than witnesses..and y'all know I'm good for receipts."

Although the episode ended with a cliffhanger, the previews saw Tokyo in a physical altercation with Karlie on the Love & Hip Hop show.

Fans react to Karlie and Tokyo's argument on the series

Fans took to social media to express their views on the fight. Check out what they have to say.

BABIIGURL @BKsBABIIGURL Karlie is definitely messy. Tokyo ain’t been on the show in mad long. Karlie said it was said a long time ago. So why you mad about it now when you were just with her? Karlie just like to create drama to get more screen time. #LHHFamReunion Karlie is definitely messy. Tokyo ain’t been on the show in mad long. Karlie said it was said a long time ago. So why you mad about it now when you were just with her? Karlie just like to create drama to get more screen time. #LHHFamReunion

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Karlie no we don’t want you on the show we are tired of you not the vets and that’s what Tokyo probably meant because I don’t know why they keep you. #LHHFamReunion Karlie no we don’t want you on the show we are tired of you not the vets and that’s what Tokyo probably meant because I don’t know why they keep you. #LHHFamReunion

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Karlie is getting on my nerves because like Tokyo said she starts shit and then hides her hands she acts like people are just confronting her and saying stuff about her out of no where and for nothing like no girl they are going off of what you have done 2 them #LHHFamReunion Karlie is getting on my nerves because like Tokyo said she starts shit and then hides her hands she acts like people are just confronting her and saying stuff about her out of no where and for nothing like no girl they are going off of what you have done 2 them #LHHFamReunion

LOU💙 @_KiaBia Tokyo was right to say the OG’s should be off LHHATL. And Karlie showed exactly why. Y’all damnea in y’all 50s nobody wants to see y’all! #lhhfamreunion Tokyo was right to say the OG’s should be off LHHATL. And Karlie showed exactly why. Y’all damnea in y’all 50s nobody wants to see y’all! #lhhfamreunion

KDevonte @KDevonte1 Karlie, your issue is something Tokyo said yrs ago. And u was at her bday party last yr. U could've easily talked to Tokyo. Karlie is a bum. Old ass beef #LHHFamReunion Karlie, your issue is something Tokyo said yrs ago. And u was at her bday party last yr. U could've easily talked to Tokyo. Karlie is a bum. Old ass beef #LHHFamReunion

Lucine @QueenLucine #Lhh #loveandhiphop Wait wait… So Karlie beefing with Tokyo because she said all the vets need to leave the show.. #LHHFamReunion Wait wait… So Karlie beefing with Tokyo because she said all the vets need to leave the show.. #LHHFamReunion #Lhh #loveandhiphop https://t.co/C5aQdtrMNa

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Everyone’s energy isn’t right. That’s why there’s so much animosity. Tokyo & Karlie could’ve had a conversation and squashed this but everyone had bad energy. #LHHFamReunion Everyone’s energy isn’t right. That’s why there’s so much animosity. Tokyo & Karlie could’ve had a conversation and squashed this but everyone had bad energy. #LHHFamReunion

Cheeeeese @HeyDScott It’s like Karlie just deciding to be mad about stupid stuff lol she finna get popped by Tokyo for no reason #LHHFamReunion It’s like Karlie just deciding to be mad about stupid stuff lol she finna get popped by Tokyo for no reason #LHHFamReunion

Dope.Chicc @_KushNLust_ I think Tokyo is mad cause she know Karlie doing this for the cameras but didn’t have beef a week ago and as we all know Tokyo don’t go for the fakery #LHHFamReunion I think Tokyo is mad cause she know Karlie doing this for the cameras but didn’t have beef a week ago and as we all know Tokyo don’t go for the fakery #LHHFamReunion

Tiffany @TKJ_75 Chiiiile when Tokyo turn up, she turns it up. Earlier, Karlie saying to Tokyo we gotta talk. Then talk. #LHHFamReunion Chiiiile when Tokyo turn up, she turns it up. Earlier, Karlie saying to Tokyo we gotta talk. Then talk. #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/iH80PQiO5U

Val 🖤 @rae_rae_j #lhhfamreunion Karlie can’t be serious lol ima need her to come with a better reason to have an issue with Tokyo. My 8 year old can find a better beef than that Karlie can’t be serious lol ima need her to come with a better reason to have an issue with Tokyo. My 8 year old can find a better beef than that 😂#lhhfamreunion

hi @justherelurkin_ Karlie just want a problem cause it’s nothing wrong with what Tokyo said. #LHHFamReunion Karlie just want a problem cause it’s nothing wrong with what Tokyo said. #LHHFamReunion

This Love & Hip Hop franchise is getting dramatic with each passing episode. With the season just being in nascent stages, there is only more to come as cast members get into messy fights over past issues. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition next Monday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on VH1.

