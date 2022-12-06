"You offer nothing": Fans slam Karlie after her fight with Tokyo on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 aired its second episode on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The episode featured cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise spending some quality time in Jamaica as well as discussing past issues, leading to immense drama, conflicts, confrontations and altercations, and keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.
On this week's episode of Love & Hip Hop, Karlie got into a fight with Tokyo over the latter's alleged comments of having veterans off the show. Fans, however, sided with Tokyo and slammed Karlie for starting drama over nothing. One tweeted:
Cast members of the hit series include Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.
They are joined by fellow cast members Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.
The official synopsis of the Love & Hip Hop episode reads:
"Amara La Negra hosts a Caribbean Carnival where unexpected guests change the dynamics among the group; while some are able to apologize and others able to forgive, the energy shift rocks day two of the family reunion."
Tokyo and Karlie get into an argument on Love & Hip Hop
On tonight's episode of the Love & Hip Hop show, the cast members were seen having a gala time in Jamaica as they spent a fun time playing and making memories. While viewers witnessed some fun, they also saw major drama that transpired between the cast members, leading to a violent brawl next week, if the previews are anything to go by.
While cast members Teairra and Alexis made up and apologized to each other for their behavior, things didn't seem to go too well between Karlie and Mariahlynn. The latter duo had fought over past issues and continued to do so on this week's episode. However, it was Karlie and Tokyo's fight that left everyone at a loss for words.
By the end of the episode, the cast members sat down for a night of fun and games. However, Jenn opened up about the gathering being boring and them not having enough fun. After hearing the same, Tokyo, who just made her appearance this season on the episode, stated that Jenn could have taken the initiative instead of complaining about not having enough fun.
Love & Hip Hop star Spice then enquired as to why there were univited guests to the gathering, hinting at Tokyo. In a confessional, the latter said:
"People put way too much time into negativity. Like Jenn gets up and makes this big old statement about its boring..and Karlie and Spice..they're all sitting..mugging."
Toyko then went to the other ladies, including Karlie and Spice, to check what was wrong. Spice then revealed that it was only Karlie who had a problem with her, surprising Tokyo. The latter then vented her frustrations to Karlie and stated that she was there for her birthday party last year but suddenly had an attitude and issues with Tokyo being at the gathering.
Karlie then revealed that Toyko had previously confessed to wanting to have all the Love & Hip Hop veterans off the show. Tokyo vehemently disagreed to saying anything like that and blamed Karlie for making false accusations.
In a confessional, Karlie said:
"Tokyo has said a long time ago that she thinks that all the vets need to get off the show. Everyone knew about it. I got more witnesses than witnesses..and y'all know I'm good for receipts."
Although the episode ended with a cliffhanger, the previews saw Tokyo in a physical altercation with Karlie on the Love & Hip Hop show.
Fans react to Karlie and Tokyo's argument on the series
Fans took to social media to express their views on the fight. Check out what they have to say.
This Love & Hip Hop franchise is getting dramatic with each passing episode. With the season just being in nascent stages, there is only more to come as cast members get into messy fights over past issues. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.
Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition next Monday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on VH1.