What is Spice’s net worth? Jamaican dancehall star’s fortune explored ahead of her appearance in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 will see the cast get together for an international reunion in Jamaica, Spice's native country. After appearing as a supporting cast member on the show during seasons 6 and 7, the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, joined Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as a main cast member in season 8.

The synopsis of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 reads:

"Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions."

The show will premiere on November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Spice’s wealth explored ahead of her appearance on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3

Grace Latoya Hamilton, known professionally as Spice, is a Jamaican singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Before beginning her career in the music industry, the 40-year-old worked as a Chartered Accountant. Her music industry career and other business endeavors have earned her a net worth of $5 million.

The Grammy-winning singer was raised in Portmore and regularly attended a church where she sang in the choir. After spending time in the United Kingdom, Spice returned to her homeland and got involved in the local music scene.

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star graduated from Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, after which she started performing locally.

Spice first performed at the dancehall festival called Sting in 2000, but now, she is one of the most prominent dancehall artists in the world. Through this, she managed to gain momentum and make a name for herself. However, it wasn't until much later that Spice started getting recognition for her songs.

Spice's first song to gain success was Romping Shop with Vybz Kartel in 2009. Before that, she collaborated with Baby Chum, another dancehall artist who the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star met while in London. The artist introduced her to Dave Kelly, who helped her release her first single, Complain, in 2003.

The Queen of Dancehall took a brief sabbatical when her son was born. However, she came back with more fire and went on to work with different labels and multiple artists. While Romping Shop was termed controversial and was eventually banned in Jamaica, it is one of the biggest dancehall hits of all time.

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star was nominated for the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award and has worked with multiple singers, including Gappy Rank, Missy Elliott, Mya, Busta Rhymes, Bunji Garlin, ASAP Ferg, Jax Jones, Sean Kingston, Lady Leshurr, and Charlie Sloth.

In 2009, she founded Spicey Couture, which shut down in 2020. The So Mi Like It singer also opened her own beauty salon in 2010 and has since opened multiple businesses that have furthered her net worth.

The singer's Faces & Laces company, which started out as a wig brand in 2019, has also widened its horizons since its launch and has included other cosmetic products for its customers.

Spice first appeared on the show when the cast was seen vacationing in her home country. She will now return to Jamaica with the OG cast members as they get ready for an international reunion in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 on VH1.

Poll : 0 votes