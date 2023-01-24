"Deserved that"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans react as Lyrica slaps Shekinah for talking about her mother

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 9, titled Party Like It's 1999, aired on VH1 on Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured a prom night event that everyone was trying to enjoy despite their multiple arguments with the cast members. However, the night was ruined for everyone as Lyrica slapped Shekinah for talking badly about her mother.

In the previous episode, Shekinah had called Lyrica's mother, singer Lyrica Garrett, a "one-hit wonder" in front of everyone. At the time, Lyrica maintained her cool and wanted to concentrate on her family life as she was in the midst of a divorce proceeding. But at the event, Shekinah kept giving Lyrica rude looks and tried to overhear her conversation with other cast members.

Shekinah then went on to taunt Lyrica for speaking about women's empowerment in front of Alexis, who told her that Lyrica wanted no trouble. Lyrica could not stop herself and went over to her seat where she slapped Shekinah, who was caught unguarded. Other cast members stopped the fight from escalating, knowing that Shekinah had indeed pressed Lyrica's buttons in the past few weeks.

Karen felt that the fight was not worth it, but others agreed that Lyrica just exploded in the worst way possible as she was facing family issues.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans agreed with the cast members that Shekinah had been getting on Lyrica's nerves and that she deserved to be hit.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans slam Shekinah for bringing in Lyrica's mother in their fight

Love & Hip Hop @loveandhiphop Did you see that coming? 🏾 #LHHFamReunion Jenn & Phresher's 90s prom night comes to an end when Lyrica slaps Shekinah!Did you see that coming? Jenn & Phresher's 90s prom night comes to an end when Lyrica slaps Shekinah! 👀 Did you see that coming? 👇🏾 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/YyArOuviDQ

Shekinah was upset with Lyrica from the beginning, having unfollowed her after making her promote her music video. She refused to shake hands with Lyrica and did not tell her the reason properly. The two got into multiple heated arguments after that.

Shekinah fought with almost every cast member and apologized to Chrissy for screaming at her, but did not try to sort things out with Lyrica. After trying to make peace once on the insistence of everyone, Shekinah made faces at her in front of everyone and said that a close source to her had confirmed that Lyrica considered Shekinah bad for her brand.

Lyrica was confused by this as she did not even know Shekinah before the show and explained that her team had messaged Shekinah and not her. She also slammed Shekinah for behaving like this despite being a regular on the show.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop fans felt that Shekinah was intentionally trying to cause drama, so were supportive of Lyrica hitting her.

Shanique K. Dennis @AttractiveBeing



And for non-watchers, the bully's name is Shekinah.



#LHHFamilyReunion



#LHHFamReunion I don't usually advocate for any type of violence, but I'm very happy that Lyrica clocked the bully two times for disrespecting her mother.And for non-watchers, the bully's name is Shekinah. I don't usually advocate for any type of violence, but I'm very happy that Lyrica clocked the bully two times for disrespecting her mother.And for non-watchers, the bully's name is Shekinah.#LHHFamilyReunion #LHHFamReunion

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life To think Shekinah kept thinking Lyrica wasn't gonna get her. She knew she was gonna get them hands #LHHFamReunion To think Shekinah kept thinking Lyrica wasn't gonna get her. She knew she was gonna get them hands #LHHFamReunion

Robert Jeffery Hill @usehername444 #LHHFamilyReunion Lmao why y’all didn’t show us Lyrica knocking that chicken out of Shekinah mouth. She def been needing to be popped in the mouth #LHHFamReunion Lmao why y’all didn’t show us Lyrica knocking that chicken out of Shekinah mouth. She def been needing to be popped in the mouth #LHHFamReunion #LHHFamilyReunion

ꪑ𝕣ડ. 💍 @_loveivyy Lyrica was 100% in the right don’t speak on NOBODY mother if you not ready to fight flat out #LHHFamReunion Lyrica was 100% in the right don’t speak on NOBODY mother if you not ready to fight flat out #LHHFamReunion

The One ❁ @theone10466 #LHHFamReunion @PPATRICIA_b She was owed that for talking about Lyrica's mother. Shekinah should have kept her mouth shut about Lyrica's mother and kept it about Lyrica. She was mean muggin Lyrica through that whole prom. She wanted that smoke lol. #lhhfamilyreunion @PPATRICIA_b She was owed that for talking about Lyrica's mother. Shekinah should have kept her mouth shut about Lyrica's mother and kept it about Lyrica. She was mean muggin Lyrica through that whole prom. She wanted that smoke lol. #lhhfamilyreunion #LHHFamReunion

Recap of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop season 3 episode 8

VH1's description of the episode titled Jamaican Me Crazy reads,

"Khaotic's game night, and his surprise special guest, keep the good vibes flowing, but the energy changes when Lyrica and Shekinah go head-to-head once again; Estelita tries to bring some unity among the ladies at the spa."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop, the male cast members took a mental health day and shared their deep confessions. Khaotic said that he was shot 15 times once after getting involved in the wrong crowd. Khaotic hosted a game-night event and team Miami took the prize.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

