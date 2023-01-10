"She's so messy"- Why are Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slamming Shekinah Jo in episode 7? 

Episode 7 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3, titled A Song of Fire & Spice, aired on VH1 this Monday, January 9, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Shekinah Jo was seen getting into an argument with Chrissy after the former made a scene at Spice's birthday party. Jo had asked Chrissy if Teairra had paid her court-ordered fine to rapper 50 Cent while the former was performing at an event.

Teairra was involved in a revenge p**n case with 50 Cent and was supposed to pay $50,000 to him, which she did not do.

Later on, Chrissy disclosed the same to Teairra, who confronted Shekinah about talking to others regarding her personal issues. Jo created a huge scene at the party by yelling at others and asking who told Teairra about her comments. As soon as Chrissy got up, she went back to the house and refused to be a part of the party.

Chrissy felt that Shekinah did not feel accountable for her own words. Later on, Jo apologized to Teairra but also said that she still did "not trust one of these bi**hes."

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans called out Shekinah for being easy and deliberately causing a scene.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans feel Shekinah should not have commented on Teairra's legal troubles

This is not the first time Shekinah has found herself in a fight with another castmate.

She refused to shake hands with Lyrica after the latter unfollowed her on Instagram as she felt that Lyrica used her for a promotion on social media. However, Lyrica did not even remember the incident and just wanted to concentrate on healing. She was hurt after seeing Shekinah apologize to Teairra but not to her, meaning that she was still throwing some "shade."

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans called out Shekinah for fighting with other cast members for no reason and later on playing the victim. They felt that she was not concerned about Teairra's issues and just wanted to throw shade at her.

Concrete_RoseB @RosebConcrete Shekinah just hursh up the comment was uncalled for period! #LHHFamReunion Shekinah just hursh up the comment was uncalled for period! #LHHFamReunion

Mo @mosobreezy Shekinah may not be fake but she is messy as hell and it needs to stop especially since she know she not about to fight nobody. #LHHFamReunion Shekinah may not be fake but she is messy as hell and it needs to stop especially since she know she not about to fight nobody. #LHHFamReunion

TashaNash @Tasha77789

#LHHFamReunion Shekinah said that she wanna know her enemies. That's another problem! She's intentionally making enemies and playing the victim! Shekinah said that she wanna know her enemies. That's another problem! She's intentionally making enemies and playing the victim! #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/TkVhoCQWwX

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 Yo Bro PLS GET Shekinah OFF of All Love Hip Hop franchises @VH1 Enough is Enough Already STOP Casting Her Yo. #LHHFamReunion Yo Bro PLS GET Shekinah OFF of All Love Hip Hop franchises @VH1 Enough is Enough Already STOP Casting Her Yo. #LHHFamReunion

Ororo Munroe @Haute2Trott Shekinah’s comment about 50 was never out of concern for Tiearra. It was to be messy. Tone and all. Just because she said it to Tiearra AFTER the event doesn’t mean it was a genuine comment. Shekinah was not genuine #LHHfamReunion Shekinah’s comment about 50 was never out of concern for Tiearra. It was to be messy. Tone and all. Just because she said it to Tiearra AFTER the event doesn’t mean it was a genuine comment. Shekinah was not genuine #LHHfamReunion

WokeLilBookWorm @Cocolibraland Neither Lyrica or Teairra bothers anybody, Shekinah see them as easy targets to be messy about #LHHFamReunion Neither Lyrica or Teairra bothers anybody, Shekinah see them as easy targets to be messy about #LHHFamReunion

kisakane @kisakane00 Shekinah started with Lyrica first tho, and for no reason really. #LHHFamReunion Shekinah started with Lyrica first tho, and for no reason really. #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/PDOfRJK2Lx

What else happened on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 7?

VH1's description of the episode read:

"Spice's birthday celebration continues with a surprise musical guest; the fallout from the birthday party leaves Shekinah as the black sheep of the family reunion; Khaotic brings the fun and another surprise to the family reunion."

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, the ladies rode a mechanical bull at Spice's birthday party. Mariahlynn and Karlie made up and Mariah finally accepted Karlie's apology. She also felt that Karlie taught her self-control and that she saw her own strength amidst their argument.

Karlie told Mariah that she would pay for her nails after a month. Shay said that she just wanted positive energy for her women's empowerment lunch but was concerned about the ongoing fights in the house. Mama Jones and Chrissy hung out together and did not attend the event.

Mama Jones asked Chrissy if she had frozen her eggs, but Chrissy revealed that she found the process very complex and did not do so because of the same. Mama Jones was upset after hearing this as she wanted to raise her grandchildren.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

