"Made into the victim"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam showmakers for not holding Angela accountable for her actions

Episode 19 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 aired on TLC this Sunday, January 8, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Angela told everyone that she flew to Nigeria only to stop her husband Michael from cheating on her on Instagram. He was later caught cheating on her with another lady he met on social media.

Angela cried about how Michael was not happy to see her in his country and said that she would never be able to trust him 100%.

Other cast members were shocked by Michael's actions and said that they did not expect this from him. However, fans were quick to point out that Michael was being abused by Angela for many years and also slammed the showmakers for not showing any clips of her breaking her husband's car.

Host Shauna also did not bring up the subject of Angela's crush on her friend Billy and how she wanted to travel to Canada to meet him. Shauna instead told Angela that Michael was back on Instagram, which he denied, and asked him if he had sent his wife's money to any other girl.

Angela walked off stage after getting too emotional and told the cast members that her husband had invited another girl to visit him in Nigeria for Valentine's Day.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela was not being held accountable for her abusive actions and slammed the showmakers for portraying Michael in a negative light.

Tyne Hall @TyneHall By the way Angela has been treated during this tell all, it tells me TLC is going to keep bringing her back. Michael was wrong but they barely addressed any of her behavior. She was made into the victim #90DayFiance By the way Angela has been treated during this tell all, it tells me TLC is going to keep bringing her back. Michael was wrong but they barely addressed any of her behavior. She was made into the victim #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans want Michael and Angela to get a divorce

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were angry at the TLC showmakers for trying to paint Michael in a bad light when he was the one who suffered a lot during their relationship.

Fans hoped that the couple would break up after the incident, even though they were still legally married.

NickoWatchesTV @NickoWatches



#90DayFiance

TellAll The ONLY good thing about Michael cheating is we NEVER have to see Angela abuse Michael and call it “entertainment” again. #90DayFiance TellAll The ONLY good thing about Michael cheating is we NEVER have to see Angela abuse Michael and call it “entertainment” again. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll https://t.co/h7IysDWGHL

Dixie Grayson @Dixiegrayson24 I disapprove of everyone attacking Michael as if Angela hasn’t been abusing him for YEARS. Nah, I don’t approve of this white woman tears nonsense #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I disapprove of everyone attacking Michael as if Angela hasn’t been abusing him for YEARS. Nah, I don’t approve of this white woman tears nonsense #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Abigail Adams @itsabigailadams



… you CANT?! “omg i can’t believe Michael would cheat on Angela like this!” — the whole #90DayFiance cast… you CANT?! “omg i can’t believe Michael would cheat on Angela like this!” — the whole #90DayFiance cast… you CANT?! https://t.co/ypeQu10Lgd

Dee @DeeBDoo @OfficialTLC #90DayFiance the world stopped shedding a tear for Angela years ago, technically so has she because I didnt see any tears tonight! just move on and leave Michael in Nigeria where he belongs! @OfficialTLC #90DayFiance the world stopped shedding a tear for Angela years ago, technically so has she because I didnt see any tears tonight! just move on and leave Michael in Nigeria where he belongs!

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123 I'm side eyeing Shaun for not holding Angela's feet to the fire and allowed all this to be turned around and made to be all Michael's fault. Everybody falling for those white woman fake tears. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I'm side eyeing Shaun for not holding Angela's feet to the fire and allowed all this to be turned around and made to be all Michael's fault. Everybody falling for those white woman fake tears. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/eYwWVrFUZD

Just Vette @yvette_joc Angela's sitting up there playing victim. Angela need to be held accountable for she has done but instead she has flipped it on Michael. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Angela's sitting up there playing victim. Angela need to be held accountable for she has done but instead she has flipped it on Michael. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/NLHiXIKGXv

Trapper Tom Leturgey @kswatrapper #90DayFiance Now, Michael gets raked over the coals over mysterious "cyber cheating," but not a peep about Angela doing the exact same thing on camera and social media? What did I miss? #90DayFiance Now, Michael gets raked over the coals over mysterious "cyber cheating," but not a peep about Angela doing the exact same thing on camera and social media? What did I miss?

꧁𝑳𝒊𝒔𝒂꧂ @LDJ805 So why didn’t TLC bring that dude in Canada that Angela had an emotional affair with??? Sorry, not sorry but I feel no empathy toward Angela. She has treated Michael like crap all along. This is her karma #90DayFiance So why didn’t TLC bring that dude in Canada that Angela had an emotional affair with??? Sorry, not sorry but I feel no empathy toward Angela. She has treated Michael like crap all along. This is her karma #90DayFiance

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Why is everyone acting like Michael is doing Angela wrong? Are we watching the same show? #90dayfiance Why is everyone acting like Michael is doing Angela wrong? Are we watching the same show? #90dayfiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 19?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Ed's ex-fiance exposes his lie to Liz. Also, there's plenty of drama onstage, but for the first time ever, the cameras keep rolling to catch the aftermath as the couples meet up for an unrestricted after-party."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed was exposed by his ex Rose, who said that he had reached out to her and wanted to be in a relationship again. This hurt his current fiancee Liz and she asked him for an explanation. Ed immediately broke off their engagement in front of everyone.

However, he later tried to apologize to Liz and said that he was feeling vulnerable after being attacked by so many questions by the cast members. He said that Liz was trying to victimize herself and accused her of "putting on a show." This led her to walk away from him.

Meanwhile, Andrei's lawyer made a surprise appearance through a video call and told Libby's family members that it was a legal offense to report somebody falsely to the immigration office. However, Libby's sister denied the accusations and said that it was because of his own actions that his "green card" was not being approved.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

