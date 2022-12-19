"They don't belong together"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans don't blame Michael for cheating on Angela 

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 17, titled Thank U, Next, on Sunday, December 18, at 8 pm ET. In the new episode, Angela revealed that Michael has been cheating on her for the past several months, including when she went to Nigeria to ask him to delete his Instagram. Angela said that one of her friends sent her several screenshots and a voice note of Michael talking to the other girl.

She revealed that Michael met the other girl on Instagram and talked to her the same way he spoke to his wife. In the voice note, Michael can be heard asking someone to keep calm, telling them that he would soon send them some money. When confronted, Michael told Angela that he was lonely at the time and that the other girl was just a "plaything."

Angela did not know how to defend Michael anymore and while she herself had a crush on Billy during her marriage, she never cheated on him. She was confused about what decision to make next, and whether to leave Michael or not.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans felt that Angela has always been controlling, and were not shocked that Michael cheated on her, as they never belonged together.

Carrie 🍋🐶🐷🍷🍭🧚‍♀️🙏 @carrieleelily

#90DayFiance @TaraBee1 Yes, this one is a tough one because cheating is unacceptable, but so is being an abusive controlling hypocritical spouse too as Angela is. She was always threatening to leave Michael, so he found emotional comfort elsewhere. Bottom line, they don't belong together. @TaraBee1 Yes, this one is a tough one because cheating is unacceptable, but so is being an abusive controlling hypocritical spouse too as Angela is. She was always threatening to leave Michael, so he found emotional comfort elsewhere. Bottom line, they don't belong together. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans call out Angela for being a bad partner

Over the past several months, Angela has destroyed Michael's car, forced him to delete his Instagram, fought with Michael's friends and checked Michael's phone multiple times. She has also threatened to hurt Michael physically multiple times.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for her behavior, and did not feel bad for her being cheated on. They also questioned her about the origin of the messages and voice notes, wondering whether they were real or not.

Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 @LuvnwineMaureen



Way To Go Michael



#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Well, if any of it’s true, because Angela can’t seem to live without total chaos & the voice text & screen shots from “a friend” is super sketchy…….Way To Go Michael Well, if any of it’s true, because Angela can’t seem to live without total chaos & the voice text & screen shots from “a friend” is super sketchy…….Way To Go Michael 👏 👏 #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/AyOa3OVzoe

Girl at Party (uncredited) @marlo_sloan I’m confused. How did Angela get that recording of Michael? And how did she get those screenshots? Did the woman set him up and contact Angela? #90DayFiance I’m confused. How did Angela get that recording of Michael? And how did she get those screenshots? Did the woman set him up and contact Angela? #90DayFiance

Marie @Rosybud123

#90DayFiance @cnustfupls Angela couldn't even manage to get a tear out. And she has some nerve to say anything about Michael. She's been seen MANY times flirting with other men. @cnustfupls Angela couldn't even manage to get a tear out. And she has some nerve to say anything about Michael. She's been seen MANY times flirting with other men.#90DayFiance

Kimberlyst @Kimberl80072442 OMG!’ Just watching the nxt episode of 90 Day! There is not ONE tear in Angela’s eyes! That VM from Michael could have been to her! The verbiage in those texts are NOT the way Michael speaks!! “Wanna” and “etc”, “Miss ya”Please!! #90DayFiance OMG!’ Just watching the nxt episode of 90 Day! There is not ONE tear in Angela’s eyes! That VM from Michael could have been to her! The verbiage in those texts are NOT the way Michael speaks!! “Wanna” and “etc”, “Miss ya”Please!! #90DayFiance

San @sanosbo1

HappilyEverAfter IG tells more of the story about what’s actually happening on #TLC then any posts on Twitter.. Most of the story lines are embellished! @TLC producers allow exploitation as well as abusive Angela to continue is ridiculous! #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance IG tells more of the story about what’s actually happening on #TLC then any posts on Twitter.. Most of the story lines are embellished! @TLC producers allow exploitation as well as abusive Angela to continue is ridiculous!#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

Christian Hernandez @chris_notw

Cry me a river Angela 🤷🏽‍♂️

HappilyEverAfter

#90DayFiance Damn, so years of emasculation, physical dominance, public harassment/humiliation, and quite honestly cheating, was Angela just showing love?Cry me a river Angela 🤷🏽‍♂️ #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Damn, so years of emasculation, physical dominance, public harassment/humiliation, and quite honestly cheating, was Angela just showing love? Cry me a river Angela 🤷🏽‍♂️ #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

Cindy M. @Nyheartbreaker How Angela get all that info now if hes been cheating for months. Girl you make zero sense since we all saw her go through his phone and she even had it for days. How she miss the evidence in her face and waits 2 moths to find our from a 3rd party girl please. #90DayFiance How Angela get all that info now if hes been cheating for months. Girl you make zero sense since we all saw her go through his phone and she even had it for days. How she miss the evidence in her face and waits 2 moths to find our from a 3rd party girl please. #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey I think what confuses me most is that Angela flew across the world to see if Michael was cheating so she could leave him but now that she knows he is cheating on her she isnt trying to leave him. What gives? #90dayfiance #90dayfiance HappilyEverAfter I think what confuses me most is that Angela flew across the world to see if Michael was cheating so she could leave him but now that she knows he is cheating on her she isnt trying to leave him. What gives? #90dayfiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 16

TLC's description of the episode, titled Wrecking Ball, read:

"Angela meets Michael's friends. Liz's new opportunity puts her relationship in jeopardy. Usman and Kim catch Usman's brother off guard when they ask to adopt his son. Sumit reveals he wants a baby. Jovi and Yara reach a breaking point."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Kim and Usman asked Mohammed to let them adopt his son Mahadi. Usman promised Mohammed that he would provide Mahadi with the best of education. Mohammed and his wife were shocked by the proposal and said that they needed time to make a decision.

Ed was nervous about Liz going back to work full-time, fearing that she would not spend time with him. Liz, who works as a manager for the Encontro North Park restaurant, revealed that the owner wanted to make her a partner in the business. Ed did not want Liz to accept the proposal as she would have to work 80 hours every week, and he just wanted her to be a normal wife at home.

Yara told Jovi that she has been miserable in the US for the past two and a half years. Jovi was afraid that he was losing his wife in Prague.

Angela's meeting with Michael's friends went awry as Michael's friends confronted her about making him delete his Instagram. This escalated into a very heated argument.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes