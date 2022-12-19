"They don't belong together"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans don't blame Michael for cheating on Angela 

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 17, titled Thank U, Next, on Sunday, December 18, at 8 pm ET. In the new episode, Angela revealed that Michael has been cheating on her for the past several months, including when she went to Nigeria to ask him to delete his Instagram. Angela said that one of her friends sent her several screenshots and a voice note of Michael talking to the other girl.
She revealed that Michael met the other girl on Instagram and talked to her the same way he spoke to his wife. In the voice note, Michael can be heard asking someone to keep calm, telling them that he would soon send them some money. When confronted, Michael told Angela that he was lonely at the time and that the other girl was just a "plaything."
Angela did not know how to defend Michael anymore and while she herself had a crush on Billy during her marriage, she never cheated on him. She was confused about what decision to make next, and whether to leave Michael or not.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans felt that Angela has always been controlling, and were not shocked that Michael cheated on her, as they never belonged together.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans call out Angela for being a bad partner
Over the past several months, Angela has destroyed Michael's car, forced him to delete his Instagram, fought with Michael's friends and checked Michael's phone multiple times. She has also threatened to hurt Michael physically multiple times.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for her behavior, and did not feel bad for her being cheated on. They also questioned her about the origin of the messages and voice notes, wondering whether they were real or not.
Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 16
TLC's description of the episode, titled Wrecking Ball, read:
"Angela meets Michael's friends. Liz's new opportunity puts her relationship in jeopardy. Usman and Kim catch Usman's brother off guard when they ask to adopt his son. Sumit reveals he wants a baby. Jovi and Yara reach a breaking point."
Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Kim and Usman asked Mohammed to let them adopt his son Mahadi. Usman promised Mohammed that he would provide Mahadi with the best of education. Mohammed and his wife were shocked by the proposal and said that they needed time to make a decision.
Ed was nervous about Liz going back to work full-time, fearing that she would not spend time with him. Liz, who works as a manager for the Encontro North Park restaurant, revealed that the owner wanted to make her a partner in the business. Ed did not want Liz to accept the proposal as she would have to work 80 hours every week, and he just wanted her to be a normal wife at home.
Yara told Jovi that she has been miserable in the US for the past two and a half years. Jovi was afraid that he was losing his wife in Prague.
Angela's meeting with Michael's friends went awry as Michael's friends confronted her about making him delete his Instagram. This escalated into a very heated argument.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.