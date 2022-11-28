"Angela is Trash"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slamming Angela in episode 14?

Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 aired on TLC on Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Michael asked Angela not to go to Canada as she had a crush on Billy and he feared that Billy, too, had feelings for Angela.

Angela tried to convince Michael that this was not the case and asked him to talk to Billy on a video call himself. Billy told Michael that he did not have a crush on Angela and was unaware of her feelings. He also told Michael that he called Angela "angel" out of compassion and that he was on dialysis five days a week.

Unconvinced, Michael still asked Angela not to visit Billy. Angela did not want Michael to tell her what to do so decided to go. She even told Michael that Billy was there for her when he was not and that she valued Billy's friendship more than her marriage with Michael.

Angela, who had lost her mother unexpectedly, did not want to lose another friend for health-related reasons.

Angela told Michael that he could leave her but she would go to Canada to take care of Billy. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked to see Angela value her friendship with another man more than her own marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans want Michael to leave Angela

In the past, Angela had asked Michael not to talk to other women, even asking a female friend of his to find someone other than Michael to talk to. Angela had flown to Nigeria just to make sure that Michael deleted his Instagram account. She had issues with him making any social media accounts where he could flirt with other women.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela was being a hypocrite by asking Michael not to have any female friends but herself planning to go to Canada to take care of another male friend. For this reason, fans asked Michael to leave Angela.

realtorjw🏘 @Nani1007 You hate when people tell you what to do but you can treat Michael like trash and tell him what to do?! Angela is delusional! #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance You hate when people tell you what to do but you can treat Michael like trash and tell him what to do?! Angela is delusional! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

Karen Chan @Karen__Chan Angela says all the time she's a "strong independent woman," but blames Michael for her falling for Billy. How much longer do we have to watch this abuser? She's always strung out on something. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Angela says all the time she's a "strong independent woman," but blames Michael for her falling for Billy. How much longer do we have to watch this abuser? She's always strung out on something. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/Ce8exJKiRE

Carmen Martinez @ceeceemar2

HappilyEverAfter

#90DayFiance Now I'm pissed off. Angela has treated this man badly from day one. She's been disrespectful and downright cruel. Angela wants to do whatever she wants and keep Michael put away like a child. @tlc No more Michael and Angela. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Now I'm pissed off. Angela has treated this man badly from day one. She's been disrespectful and downright cruel. Angela wants to do whatever she wants and keep Michael put away like a child. @tlc No more Michael and Angela.#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFiance

Brittany Giles @MizBritt8ny Come on Angela you gotta see how hypocritical this is #90DayFiance Come on Angela you gotta see how hypocritical this is #90DayFiance

Tim’s Boots @speaksingifs





#90DayFiance At this point, Michael is a willing subordinate and will continue to choose weakness so he can save the fake storm out #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter At this point, Michael is a willing subordinate and will continue to choose weakness so he can save the fake storm out #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFiance https://t.co/085JIhlJL3

Sarah Says... @SarahSaysS0

She won’t let Michael have an IG, yet she just gave him an ultimatum saying she was staying loyal to AND going visit Billy (her TikTok friend) & if it was a problem, Michael could leave?? I can’t believe Angela had room in her suitcase for all of this AUDACITY!!She won’t let Michael have an IG, yet she just gave him an ultimatum saying she was staying loyal to AND going visit Billy (her TikTok friend) & if it was a problem, Michael could leave?? #90DayFiance I can’t believe Angela had room in her suitcase for all of this AUDACITY!! She won’t let Michael have an IG, yet she just gave him an ultimatum saying she was staying loyal to AND going visit Billy (her TikTok friend) & if it was a problem, Michael could leave?? #90DayFiance https://t.co/R6ZXmb2C0C

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed's family organized a second engagement party for Liz and Ed. Liz had asked Ed not to leave her alone at the party but he went to hang out with his brothers as soon as they entered the party.

Liz informed Ed's sisters that they had not set a date yet for the ceremony and wanted Ed's mother to also attend the ceremony.

The episode description reads:

"Michael confronts Billy about his relationship with Angela; Ed's family corners Liz; Usman makes a shocking proposition; Libby fears Andrei will be deported before the birth; Yara reunites with her friend from Ukraine; Jenny seeks legal advice."

Jenny's daughter asked Sumit to take her to his parent's house to meet them. Yara asked Jovi once again to let her stay in Prague with her mother.

Libby and Andrei went shopping for their second baby's clothes and Andrei told the former that they should be prepared in case he was deported in the coming months.

Libby wanted to give birth in America but Andrei told her that she should follow him to his hometown so that they could be together when the baby arrived.

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air on Sunday, December 4 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes