"It's a wrap": Why do 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans don't believe Usman will marry Kim?

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Nov 14, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Usman meets an 18-year-old in hopes to marry her (Images via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 aired its 12th episode on Sunday, November 13. This week, after much persuasion from his mother, Usman met another prospective bride, 18-year-old Faradeet. He wanted to leave as soon as he arrived but confessed that he was impressed by Faradeet's beauty.

He was also happy to learn that Faradeet wanted four children, which was around his "range." He told her about Kim and hoped that she would not have any trouble becoming a second wife. In response, Faradeet reminded Usman that his mother told her that she would become the first wife, thereby forbidding him from marrying Kim before her.

Usman confessed that if he was not with Kim, he would be interested in pursuing a relationship with Faradeet since she is from his region, and is a Muslim. Both of them eventually shared their numbers since they wanted to develop feelings for each other before considering marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Usman was impressed by Faradeet and would not marry 52-year-old Kim before her. They asked Kim to return to America.

It’s a wrap Kimberly #90dayfiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90DayHEA https://t.co/OTGrr1gJok

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Faradeet for standing her ground

Kim wanted to be Usman's first wife since that status would allow her to wield more authority in the relationship.

However, Usman's mother believed that he would not return to his country after marrying Kim, thereby depriving her of the chance to have grandchildren. She was therefore more inclined towards him marrying a younger woman before her.

When Usman told Faradeet about Kim being the first wife, she instantly refused. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to praise Faradeet for strongly announcing her decision and felt that Kim should go home now, since Usman seemed more interested in marrying Faradeet.

I hope they work out and kimbaaaaaly has a whole come apart on Usman and LEAVES #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/PIAbuedfib
The only thing that matters to Usman: #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/vto191h226
Usman meeting the beautiful younger woman his mother wants him to marry: #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/nZG0Tvla27
The energy & excitement on Usman’s face after meeting Fareedet says it all #90DayFiance
I don’t believe for one minute that Usman loves Kimberly. I don’t believe Men who cheat, use, and take advantage of Women love them. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter
Honestly… this version of KimBahLee doesn’t stand a chance against this 18yo #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter
That’s right Fareedet! You need to be your man’s first choice, not the runner-up. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance https://t.co/R1qjcDzCzu
Usman the girl isn't stupid. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter
Damn Fareedet rejected Usman’s proposal to marry Kim first 😳 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #TLC #k1kweens https://t.co/iPg8fzFOsB

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 11

The description for last week's episode read:

"Libby and Andrei make a big announcement. Angela shows Michael proof of his questionable behaviour. Ed and Liz spice things up in a peculiar way. Yara's plan leaves Jovi in disbelief. Kim makes a grand romantic gesture."

Season 7 episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Elizabeth and Andrei taking their fathers to the Grand Canyon, Arizona, so that they could announce their second pregnancy to them. The fathers had a tough time reading the signs made for the announcement, but seemed happy after understanding the news.

Soon after, Elizabeth posted the news on social media without informing her sisters or mother about the same. Chuck, Elizabeth's father, was afraid that it might prove to be the last straw for the family's ongoing conflict with Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Yara, Jovi, and Yara's mother went apartment hunting in Prague. Yara wanted to buy a house with three bedrooms but was shocked at the prices of the apartments. Jovi was taken aback by Yara's desire to move to Prague, since she had not mentioned it back in the USA.

Kim was concerned about Usman's meeting with another prospective bride, so she decided to propose to him again, so she could be his first wife. Usman was shocked by the decorations, but said yes to the proposal.

Ed and Liz got back together and celebrated by giving each other a massage.

TLC airs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

