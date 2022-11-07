"Good thing": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Elizabeth for not involving her family in her pregnancy announcement

On the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 7, Episode 11), Andrei and Elizabeth took their respective fathers to Arizona’s Grand Canyon to announce their second pregnancy. For the announcement, the couple and their 3-year-old daughter held up chart papers saying "We are expecting a baby" in two languages, English and Romanian.

Elizabeth's father Chuck was overwhelmed with joy, as he wanted the couple to expand their family. However, Chuck was also shocked to learn that the couple had announced the news on social media before telling their other family members in person.

Elizabeth wanted her family members to realize how much they had hurt her by going to their mother’s birthday party despite saying that they would not do so. She and Andrei also informed her father that they had doubts that someone from her family had reported Andrei to the immigration officers, because of which he might get deported.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Elizabeth and Andrei made the right decision by not inviting the former's sisters, mother and brother for the pregnancy reveal, as they would not have taken the news positively.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Elizabeth's family would have ruined the special announcement

Tensions have been at an all-time high in Elizabeth's family ever since Andrei and Elizabeth's brother Charlie got into a fight after the latter drank a lot at a family gathering. Later on, Elizabeth's mother put all the blame on Andrei, but also said that she wanted him to come to her birthday party.

Elizabeth and Andrei did not attend the birthday party.

Elizabeth's sisters were even caught on camera joking about Andrei being deported.

In light of these recent developments, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that the couple did not need to tell the big news to anyone they did not want to, including their family members.

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Chuck is 100% right. The rest of the family is going to blow their tops when they find out about Libby’s pregnancy on social media. #90DayFiance Chuck is 100% right. The rest of the family is going to blow their tops when they find out about Libby’s pregnancy on social media. #90DayFiance

Dana Marin @Roxygal31 From what I’ve seen on the show Lib’s sisters are Debbie Downers and don’t have anything positive to say so ….🤷‍♀️ #90DayFiance From what I’ve seen on the show Lib’s sisters are Debbie Downers and don’t have anything positive to say so ….🤷‍♀️#90DayFiance https://t.co/gs64yhCmxV

4_Jennie @cuivre10 Ok…let’s bet…which of Libby’s sisters will be the angriest they were not invited to the Grand Canyon 🙄🙃 #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Ok…let’s bet…which of Libby’s sisters will be the angriest they were not invited to the Grand Canyon 🙄🙃#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

Jacqui @HonieeBean



What a great memory 🥰 and the evil step sisters aren't around to ruin it 🥰 #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Ok ngl, Andrei and Elizabeth doing the reveal trip for their fathers was pretty cute 🥰What a great memory 🥰 and the evil step sisters aren't around to ruin it Ok ngl, Andrei and Elizabeth doing the reveal trip for their fathers was pretty cute 🥰What a great memory 🥰 and the evil step sisters aren't around to ruin it 😂🥰 #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

jenji @jenjihere



HappilyEverAfter Of course the rest of the Tampatrashians will “feel slighted” about someone else’s good news of a pregnancy. Of course they will bc it’s always all about them. Libby’s extended family is chronically dissatisfied. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HEA Of course the rest of the Tampatrashians will “feel slighted” about someone else’s good news of a pregnancy. Of course they will bc it’s always all about them. Libby’s extended family is chronically dissatisfied. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 11?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim was hurt to see Usman going on a date with another woman, just to appease his mother. She planned an elaborate wedding proposal for Usman, after which he said yes to her, adding that he would try his best to convince his mother to let him make Kim his first wife.

Meanwhile, Bilal and Shaeeda were seen doing yoga together. Shaeeda was happy to get her work permit in the mail and surprised Bilal with the same. She wanted to start looking for a spot for her yoga center, but Bilal asked her to wait for some time so she could market the business and build a good credit score.

This hurt Shaeeda as she was very excited to start working and felt that Bilal did not want her to start her center.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 11 will be available on TLC Go 24 hours after the television broadcast, i.e. on November 7 at 8 pm ET.

