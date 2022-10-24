"Terrible idea": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Sumit for planning a baby to make his parents happy

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7, episode 9), Sumit went to meet his family at a restaurant. Jenny felt that this was a huge waste of time because his family was never going to accept her into their lives. While Sumit's parents did not go to the restaurant, they did send his aunt, brother, and sister-in-law to have an open conversation.
Sumit's aunt was concerned about the age gap between him and Jenny. In response, Sumit tried to convince them that he was now happy with Jenny, as opposed to his previous marriage, which had been arranged by his family. When his aunt asked him about children, he said that he would be open to having children if that made his parents happy.
Sumit had earlier told Jenny that he did not want to have kids. After the conversation with his family, he considered having kids via adoption or surrogacy. However, he did not discuss the matter with his wife.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by this and felt that having kids only for the sake of pleasing one's family was a "terrible idea."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans ask Sumit to leave his parents
During the meeting, Sumit's aunt informed him that his mother was crying a lot and was very distressed because of his marriage to Jenny. In response, Sumit pointed out that his first marriage cost him a lot of money and effort but did not last. He added that was now happy with Jenny.
He then said that he was willing to have children with Jenny if that made his parents happy. He wanted to do everything to make his parents accept him and his wife.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by Sumit's decision to have kids to make his parents happy. They asked him to leave his parents and live his own life because they were never going to accept Jenny.
What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?
The description of the latest episode read:
"The meeting with Usman's family puts Kim in a compromising position; Liz hunts down her lost engagement ring; Angela makes Michael choose between her and his social media; Sumit meets with his family without Jenny; Yara reunites with her mom."
This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara headed to Prague to visit the latter's mother, who was stuck in the Ukraine-Russia war. Yara had not seen her mother in two-and-a-half years and decided to wait for Jovi to return from his trip, so they could go to Prague together.
Meanwhile, Kim tried to explain to Usman's family that she was not trying to bribe Usman's mother when she decided to gift her a cow. She felt that Usman's family was hurt by his ex-wife's actions but that was not his problem.
Usman's mother told her son to first marry a girl from his culture and have a child with her, before marrying Kim. When Kim and Usman refused to agree with her proposition, the latter's mother kicked them out of the house. Kim was very upset with how the meeting went.
Liz asked her friend Tawny if she could stay in her house because she did not want to stay with Ed. She went out to find Ed's engagement ring and returned it to him.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.