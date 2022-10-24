"Terrible idea": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Sumit for planning a baby to make his parents happy

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7, episode 9), Sumit went to meet his family at a restaurant. Jenny felt that this was a huge waste of time because his family was never going to accept her into their lives. While Sumit's parents did not go to the restaurant, they did send his aunt, brother, and sister-in-law to have an open conversation.

Sumit's aunt was concerned about the age gap between him and Jenny. In response, Sumit tried to convince them that he was now happy with Jenny, as opposed to his previous marriage, which had been arranged by his family. When his aunt asked him about children, he said that he would be open to having children if that made his parents happy.

Sumit had earlier told Jenny that he did not want to have kids. After the conversation with his family, he considered having kids via adoption or surrogacy. However, he did not discuss the matter with his wife.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by this and felt that having kids only for the sake of pleasing one's family was a "terrible idea."

LightNDarkness @PoetTLStarr 🏿‍♂️

#90DayFiance Having kids to make your parents happy is a terrible idea.🏿‍♂️ #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Having kids to make your parents happy is a terrible idea.🙅🏿‍♂️#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans ask Sumit to leave his parents

During the meeting, Sumit's aunt informed him that his mother was crying a lot and was very distressed because of his marriage to Jenny. In response, Sumit pointed out that his first marriage cost him a lot of money and effort but did not last. He added that was now happy with Jenny.

He then said that he was willing to have children with Jenny if that made his parents happy. He wanted to do everything to make his parents accept him and his wife.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by Sumit's decision to have kids to make his parents happy. They asked him to leave his parents and live his own life because they were never going to accept Jenny.

Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 @YuriyATL It’s crazy how many things that Sumit has to do to make his family happy, but those things don’t make him happy smh. #90DayFiance It’s crazy how many things that Sumit has to do to make his family happy, but those things don’t make him happy smh. #90DayFiance

Lovemyaussie2019🇨🇦 @Lovemyaussie201

#90DayFiance Omg, Sumit doesn’t want kids but will have one for his parents??? I hope every surrogate, or adoption agency hears this! Omg, Sumit doesn’t want kids but will have one for his parents??? I hope every surrogate, or adoption agency hears this!#90DayFiance

Jess @AnonRobot001622

Stop trying to please your parents & just live your life Sumit,Stop trying to please your parents & just live your life #90dayfiance Sumit,Stop trying to please your parents & just live your life #90dayfiance https://t.co/sjkNe7ydhk

🖤~~SallyB~~🖤 @SallyBalsamo

That is not the reason to have children. Sumit doesn’t want kids but he’ll find a way to have them to please his parents.That is not the reason to have children. #90DayFiance Sumit doesn’t want kids but he’ll find a way to have them to please his parents. That is not the reason to have children. #90DayFiance https://t.co/C27rXjnXw0

Alicia @AliciaJ_71 This fool doesn’t want to have kids but says he’ll have one to make his family happy. #90DayFiance This fool doesn’t want to have kids but says he’ll have one to make his family happy. #90DayFiance https://t.co/zsGSsaMKeL

VicLou @laughisbestmed Sumit is showing some serious mental health and maturity issues. Shocked to hear him say I don't want kids, but I'll do it for my parents. Wth, he's got a screw loose. #90DayFiance Sumit is showing some serious mental health and maturity issues. Shocked to hear him say I don't want kids, but I'll do it for my parents. Wth, he's got a screw loose. #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey Sumit is worried about his family when they all cant stand him. First they made him marry a woman the hated now they want him to divorce a woman he actually does love. THESE people dont care about you Sumit. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance HappilyEverAfter Sumit is worried about his family when they all cant stand him. First they made him marry a woman the hated now they want him to divorce a woman he actually does love. THESE people dont care about you Sumit. #90dayfiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter

🇺🇦 🌻 @HollyB31781442 That’s the way to solve a problem Sumit. Bring an unwanted child into this world just so some old people can be ‘happy’ … but it will NEVER be enough for them. #90DayFiance That’s the way to solve a problem Sumit. Bring an unwanted child into this world just so some old people can be ‘happy’ … but it will NEVER be enough for them. #90DayFiance

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

The description of the latest episode read:

"The meeting with Usman's family puts Kim in a compromising position; Liz hunts down her lost engagement ring; Angela makes Michael choose between her and his social media; Sumit meets with his family without Jenny; Yara reunites with her mom."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara headed to Prague to visit the latter's mother, who was stuck in the Ukraine-Russia war. Yara had not seen her mother in two-and-a-half years and decided to wait for Jovi to return from his trip, so they could go to Prague together.

Meanwhile, Kim tried to explain to Usman's family that she was not trying to bribe Usman's mother when she decided to gift her a cow. She felt that Usman's family was hurt by his ex-wife's actions but that was not his problem.

Usman's mother told her son to first marry a girl from his culture and have a child with her, before marrying Kim. When Kim and Usman refused to agree with her proposition, the latter's mother kicked them out of the house. Kim was very upset with how the meeting went.

Liz asked her friend Tawny if she could stay in her house because she did not want to stay with Ed. She went out to find Ed's engagement ring and returned it to him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

