"U don’t want kids": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Bilal for not supporting Shaeeda

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 8 aired on TLC tonight, October 16. This week, Shaeeda was nervous about her doctor's appointment, where she was supposed to find out if she could have kids. The nervousness made her nauseous. Although Bilal was sitting right by her, he did not try to comfort her.

The doctor told Shaeeda that her ovarian reserve was low, meaning she had very few fertile eggs, and post the age of 40, her chances of getting pregnant could drop to as low as 5%. He advised the couple to try to have children within the next six months. When Shaeeda began to cry, Bilal did simply stated that it was always hard to see someone you love getting hurt. He did nothing to console her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Bilal did not care about Shaeeda and was instead happy to learn that she did not have much chance of bearing children.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react as Bilal does not comfort his wife after she receives a bad news

Bilal has two children with his ex-wife, but Shaeeda herself wanted to have a kid, and to that end, even put in a clause in her prenup about having children before she turned 40.

Bilal, however, was not excited by the proposition and wanted to wait some more before having another child.

After receiving the bad news from the doctor, Shaeeda wanted Bilal to step up and change his decision. However, he did not say anything.

As a result, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Bilal did not care about Shaeeda's desire to become a mother, and was instead happy to learn about her low ovarian reserve.

They also slammed him for not comforting Shaeeda.

Shaunii Frank @shaunii_frank We knew that. Bilal knew that. That’s why he was okay with adding that 40 year old clause in the prenup. Now this situation is extra disgusting. He’s still not seeing the importance and will finesse the situation until he doesn’t have to worry about it anymore. #90DayFiance We knew that. Bilal knew that. That’s why he was okay with adding that 40 year old clause in the prenup. Now this situation is extra disgusting. He’s still not seeing the importance and will finesse the situation until he doesn’t have to worry about it anymore. #90DayFiance https://t.co/rQrbswWahm

pirin @pirindongax Bilal was about to start doing cartwheels when the doc told Shaeeda that her ovarian reserve was low 🥴 #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA #90dayhappilyeverafter Bilal was about to start doing cartwheels when the doc told Shaeeda that her ovarian reserve was low 🥴#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90dayhappilyeverafter https://t.co/FIviLXeEAm

#90DayFiance I'm the same age as Shaeeda and her Dr appt has got me stressed tf out I'm the same age as Shaeeda and her Dr appt has got me stressed tf out #90DayFiance

Melanie Harris @IamMelanieH Welp Sheeda, you might as well break the deal now because Bilal is secretly celebrating inside! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Welp Sheeda, you might as well break the deal now because Bilal is secretly celebrating inside! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Dalton's Point of View @DaltonsPOV #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I'm pretty sure that Bilal lied to Shaeeda about wanting children just to get her because he knew if he was honest, she wouldn't be with him. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter I'm pretty sure that Bilal lied to Shaeeda about wanting children just to get her because he knew if he was honest, she wouldn't be with him.

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 Bilal really doesn't care about Sha like sis is crying and he's acting like she's not in the room #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Bilal really doesn't care about Sha like sis is crying and he's acting like she's not in the room #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

The description for the latest episode read:

"Kim's gift offends Usman's family; Andrei fears deportation; the honeymoon is over for Jenny and Sumit; Michael refuses to give Angela his phone; Liz reveals to Ed what she did with her engagement ring; Shaeeda receives devastating news."

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim was seen getting nervous about meeting Usman's mother because she knew that he would not get married without her blessing. Usman did not tell Kim about his previous conversation with his mother where she had asked him to have children with another woman.

In a bid to please Usman's mother, Kim decided to buy her a cow. She spent $500 - which was her entire paycheck - on the purchase.

The meeting did not go well as Usman's family members thought of the cow as a bribe for their son. They also could not understand why Usman wanted to marry a woman with whom he had such a big age gap. They did not let Kim speak in the meeting.

Andrei's father babysat his daughter as he and Elizabeth went to give their interview at the immigration office. The couple did not want to lie in front of others but did discuss some of the answers in the car.

Liz and Ed fought after their engagement party as Ed accused Liz of hiding her past relationship with another woman. Liz told Ed that she was not attracted to any other woman and slammed him for calling her fat. Ed also called Liz's friends "trashy."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

