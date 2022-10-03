"He ain’t the one": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans warn Shaeeda that Bilal does not want to have children

Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 aired tonight on TLC.

In the latest episode, Shaeeda was seen getting concerned about Bilal's behavior in a furniture store where he refused to even look at baby-related products. This prompted her to have a video call with her friend and discuss the whole situation. During the call, she stated that Bilal had agreed to have kids with her by the time she was 40, or he would have to pay up, according to the prenup.

Shaeeda's friend was shocked by this and shared the story of another woman who was ghosted by her partner when she wanted to have kids. Shaeeda's friend felt that she was wasting the best years of her life with Bilal, but Shaeeda disagreed, saying that she might have a baby soon.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans agreed with Shaeeda's friend and stated that Bilal did not want to have kids anymore, especially since he already shares two kids with his ex-wife Shahidah.

Lia @griffxnblake If you have to get a prenup clause regarding having kids AND you have to continue to convince him bc he keeps putting it off, he ain’t the one I’m sorry #90DayFiance If you have to get a prenup clause regarding having kids AND you have to continue to convince him bc he keeps putting it off, he ain’t the one I’m sorry #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Shaeeda is blindsided by Bilal

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to call out Shaeeda as they felt she was making a fool of herself. Fans warned her, saying that her husband did not want to have kids.

#90DayFiance What healthy woman would agree to wait until 40 before trying to have a baby?Shaeeda. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter What healthy woman would agree to wait until 40 before trying to have a baby?Shaeeda.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Protocol stacked part of 92% 👩🏾‍💻🐘🔺 @legallychitown No one goes through this much to have a child with their husband IF the husband wants kids! Shaeeda you seem to be a smart woman read the room! #90DayFiance No one goes through this much to have a child with their husband IF the husband wants kids! Shaeeda you seem to be a smart woman read the room! #90DayFiance

Alba @AlbaNorthTweets Shaeeda, you married a dude who has no interest in having a baby with you. #90DayFiance Shaeeda, you married a dude who has no interest in having a baby with you. #90DayFiance https://t.co/opTaHsLfQ0

#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter -Shaedda, baby sister, I ain't even friends w/Bilal and even *I* know he doesn't want kids. Where have you been in your whole ass relationship?! -Shaedda, baby sister, I ain't even friends w/Bilal and even *I* know he doesn't want kids. Where have you been in your whole ass relationship?! #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Crooked Forest 🇨🇦 @crooked_forest This whole reasoning bilal has for not wanting to have kids yet with Shaeeda makes no sense. “We need to get to know each other first” then bro why are you married like this makes no sense #90DayFiance This whole reasoning bilal has for not wanting to have kids yet with Shaeeda makes no sense. “We need to get to know each other first” then bro why are you married like this makes no sense #90DayFiance

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 5

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jenny and Sumit ziplined together. While Jenny was hesitant at first, she decided to make some concessions to please her younger husband. She felt proud of herself for doing the activity. Sumit suggested that the couple take some yoga lessons, but Jenny refused the proposal.

They did a religious ceremony together for their marriage to last longer. Jenny then asked Sumit to leave India for the USA as he could apply for a green card at the time. Sumit refused to do so as he did not want to leave his family.

Anglela was ready to leave for Nigeria with her friend Rene. She wanted to confront her husband and check his phone in case he was cheating on her. Angela said that her marriage would end immediately if that was the case, pausing Michael’s spousal visa application to be rejected.

Kim and Usman made up after their fight and the former even apologized to her boyfriend.

Usman was still apprehensive and stated that if his family did not like Kim, their relationship could break.

The episode description read:

"Sumit wants to spice things up with Jenny; Usman wonders if the relationship is worth fighting for; Yara fears for her family in Ukraine; Liz opens up to her friend about a comment from Ed; Libby's sisters betray her; Angela prepares for Nigeria."

Liz made a shocking statement that Ed wanted her to lose weight. The couple was seen having a good time later on while planning their engagement party. Yara was concerned about her loved ones being stuck in Ukraine during the war and planned to go home to bring her family to the states.

Jovi asked her to wait for three weeks till he came back from a work tour so that they could go to Ukraine together.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

