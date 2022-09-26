90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 5: Fans support Yara as her family gets stuck in Russia-Ukraine war

Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 aired tonight, September 25, on TLC. In the episode, Yara was seen getting terrified for her family and friends stuck in Ukraine amid the war. Jovi stated how his wife was not sleeping or eating, and was on the phone all day trying to connect with her family.

Yara said that her mother was safe on the western side but her friends were still in Kyiv. She revealed that her friends spent their days hiding in a bathtub and sleeping underground at night. She also said that there was no money for food or water and that people were lining up outside the store to get anything they could.

Yara moved to the US in 2020 before the pandemic to be with Jovi and was planning to visit her mother once she obtained a green card.

Yara felt helpless as her sister revealed that she was hearing bombs outside. She wanted to leave for Ukraine and bring back her immediate family as soon as she received her green card. The lawyer said that she could leave after one week of receiving the document, but Jovi suggested that she wait for him.

He was leaving for a 3-week-long work tour and wanted to accompany Yara to Ukraine after he returned. He was also worried about the finances and language barrier once Yara's family arrived.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans supported Yara during the tough time and slammed Jovi for not understanding his wife's mental situation.

bri @brileighh11 Jovi’s ignorance is showing. You know how quickly things change in a time of war? Telling this girl just wait until I get off work it’s only 3 weeks is so incredibly selfish. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Jovi’s ignorance is showing. You know how quickly things change in a time of war? Telling this girl just wait until I get off work it’s only 3 weeks is so incredibly selfish. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/y89D3tiZwD

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans support Yara as her loved ones get stuck in Ukraine

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Jovi for thinking about his finances and asking Yara to wait for three weeks during wartime, when everything could change in a matter of minutes. Fans supported Yara as she expressed concern about her family and friends being stuck in Ukraine.

J @noseyjoanne #Ukraine Yara says what we all think. Why do people have to die so someone can show his power? #90DayFiance Yara says what we all think. Why do people have to die so someone can show his power?#90DayFiance #Ukraine

Nida @nidzi1k @FoundryM @90DayFiance I feel for #Yara too. She can’t visit or do anything other than pray and keep in contact with her loved ones. The sad part is there’s no end in sight of this war. I hope both countries can sit down and negotiate to some compromise #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @FoundryM @90DayFiance I feel for #Yara too. She can’t visit or do anything other than pray and keep in contact with her loved ones. The sad part is there’s no end in sight of this war. I hope both countries can sit down and negotiate to some compromise #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

realityfun @realityfun2 #90DayFiance My heart goes out to Yara and everyone from or in Ukraine. It’s sad to see months later the war going on #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter My heart goes out to Yara and everyone from or in Ukraine. It’s sad to see months later the war going on 😔💔🇺🇦 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Nicole Schuman, M.A. @Buffalogal Watching Yara react to the invasion on Ukraine on #90DayFiance --One of the most important storylines they've covered to date. Watching Yara react to the invasion on Ukraine on #90DayFiance--One of the most important storylines they've covered to date.

Angela @Angerlaa Say goodbye to those purses lol but that's very sweet of Yara to want to help her family. She has a kind heart #90dayfiance Say goodbye to those purses lol but that's very sweet of Yara to want to help her family. She has a kind heart #90dayfiance

. @Lettie4u i don’t think jovi understand what is like having families stuck in a country being bombed left and right #90DayFiance i don’t think jovi understand what is like having families stuck in a country being bombed left and right #90DayFiance

Jon Rodrigo @JonRodrigoTV

#90DayFiance

HappilyEverAfter Jovi is worried about disrupting his standard of living in order to save Yara's family from a war zone. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Jovi is worried about disrupting his standard of living in order to save Yara's family from a war zone. #90DayFiance#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/91wIg8CanD

What else happened tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jenny and Sumit shared different opinions about their honeymoon plans. While Jenny wanted to lay on the beach and do nothing, Sumit wanted her to try new things like bungee jumping or zip lining.

The couple talked about their future as Jenny asked Sumit to apply for a green card so that he could stay with her in the USA instead of India. Sumit, on the other hand, was worried that if he left his parents, his relationship with his family would be over.

Here is a description of the latest episode:

"Sumit wants to spice things up with Jenny; Usman wonders if the relationship is worth fighting for; Yara fears for her family in Ukraine; Liz opens up to her friend about a comment from Ed; Libby's sisters betray her; Angela prepares for Nigeria."

Angela made plans to go to Nigeria because she felt that Michael was cheating on her. Liz revealed that Big Ed wanted her to lose weight as the couple planned their wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far