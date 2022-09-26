90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 5: Fans support Yara as her family gets stuck in Russia-Ukraine war

Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 aired tonight, September 25, on TLC. In the episode, Yara was seen getting terrified for her family and friends stuck in Ukraine amid the war. Jovi stated how his wife was not sleeping or eating, and was on the phone all day trying to connect with her family.
Yara said that her mother was safe on the western side but her friends were still in Kyiv. She revealed that her friends spent their days hiding in a bathtub and sleeping underground at night. She also said that there was no money for food or water and that people were lining up outside the store to get anything they could.
Yara moved to the US in 2020 before the pandemic to be with Jovi and was planning to visit her mother once she obtained a green card.
Yara felt helpless as her sister revealed that she was hearing bombs outside. She wanted to leave for Ukraine and bring back her immediate family as soon as she received her green card. The lawyer said that she could leave after one week of receiving the document, but Jovi suggested that she wait for him.
He was leaving for a 3-week-long work tour and wanted to accompany Yara to Ukraine after he returned. He was also worried about the finances and language barrier once Yara's family arrived.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans supported Yara during the tough time and slammed Jovi for not understanding his wife's mental situation.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans support Yara as her loved ones get stuck in Ukraine
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Jovi for thinking about his finances and asking Yara to wait for three weeks during wartime, when everything could change in a matter of minutes. Fans supported Yara as she expressed concern about her family and friends being stuck in Ukraine.
What else happened tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jenny and Sumit shared different opinions about their honeymoon plans. While Jenny wanted to lay on the beach and do nothing, Sumit wanted her to try new things like bungee jumping or zip lining.
The couple talked about their future as Jenny asked Sumit to apply for a green card so that he could stay with her in the USA instead of India. Sumit, on the other hand, was worried that if he left his parents, his relationship with his family would be over.
"Sumit wants to spice things up with Jenny; Usman wonders if the relationship is worth fighting for; Yara fears for her family in Ukraine; Liz opens up to her friend about a comment from Ed; Libby's sisters betray her; Angela prepares for Nigeria."
Angela made plans to go to Nigeria because she felt that Michael was cheating on her. Liz revealed that Big Ed wanted her to lose weight as the couple planned their wedding.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.