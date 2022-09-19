"She’s selfish!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Jenny for not wanting Sumit to work

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 4 on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

This week, the Singhs left for their honeymoon in Rishikesh, hoping to take a mental break from all of Sumit's parental issues. When they reached their hotel room, Sumit told Jenny that his former business partner Rohit had contacted him and said that he wanted to start working with him again.

Since Sumit was unable to work during the Covid pandemic, he wanted to compensate by working six days a week. Jenny, who is 63-years-old, was upset about this and said that she was already retired and wanted to spend time with her husband.

When Sumit stated that he wanted to earn some money, Jenny told him that she was getting her retirement compensation and pointed out that they did not need to work a lot for money.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Jenny was being selfish and was not considering the fact that Sumit was only 34, and was therefore capable of holding a job.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Jenny for not thinking about Sumit

Those who watched 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took to Twitter to slam Jenny for not wanting her husband to work and pointed out that Jenny's retirement compensation was not enough for them to simply sit around and not earn anymore money.

don’t stop believing @showthem911 #90DayFiance Jenny plays the victim well. She thinks that whatever she wants, Sumit should oblige. Just because she is retired does not mean he can’t work. Get over yourself! #tlc Jenny plays the victim well. She thinks that whatever she wants, Sumit should oblige. Just because she is retired does not mean he can’t work. Get over yourself! #tlc #90DayFiance

janellemaree @kayottick Jenny, your husband is 30something, of course he wants to work, he has a future to prepare for. Find a hobby; take a cooking class; learn the language. FFS. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Jenny, your husband is 30something, of course he wants to work, he has a future to prepare for. Find a hobby; take a cooking class; learn the language. FFS. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

#90dayfiance -Jenny, the man is in his 30's. He needs a life outside of YOU. He ain't asking to go kick it w/his boys. He just wants to work & feel productive. If you wanted to live the retired life, you should've married an OLDER RETIRED man. 🙄🙄 -Jenny, the man is in his 30's. He needs a life outside of YOU. He ain't asking to go kick it w/his boys. He just wants to work & feel productive. If you wanted to live the retired life, you should've married an OLDER RETIRED man. 🙄🙄#90dayfiance

Shelly @YouKnowItsVegas #jennyisselfish Jenny could care less if Sumit wants to secure his own future. Kinda shitty seeing he’s definitely gonna outlive her. #90DayFiance Jenny could care less if Sumit wants to secure his own future. Kinda shitty seeing he’s definitely gonna outlive her. #90DayFiance #jennyisselfish https://t.co/Lou7ZXQkl9

Jenny: What kind of working are you going to be doing?

Everyone: The kind that keeps you fed, sheltered and clothed???. Summit: I do feel that I should work.Jenny: What kind of working are you going to be doing?Everyone: The kind that keeps you fed, sheltered and clothed???. #90DayFiance Summit: I do feel that I should work.Jenny: What kind of working are you going to be doing?Everyone: The kind that keeps you fed, sheltered and clothed???. #90DayFiance https://t.co/1TqIil3ajm

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #90DayFiance Jenny someone has to pay the bills & last time I checked your not working or even contributing to them!! Jenny someone has to pay the bills & last time I checked your not working or even contributing to them!! 😡😤 #90DayFiance

What else happened in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth was seen taking singing coaching to develop more confidence. She told her coach Maxy that she wanted to sing nursery rhymes with her daughter. Following this, she sang Mary had a Little Lamb and Itsy Bitsy Spider.

Here is a description of the latest episode:

"Sparks fly when Kim meets Usman's friend. Andrei confronts Libby's mom about Charlie. Liz questions if Ed is trying to be a husband or her father. Shaeeda gets baby fever. Jenny worries Sumit is getting bored. Angela makes a decision about her marriage."

When Angela's grandchildren asked her when Michael was going to arrive in the USA, she told them that she was angry with him and that things would not be easy if he came to the country now.

She later called Michael to wish him for his birthday, but he complained about not being able to go out to celebrate because of his financial crunch. Angela then asked him to understand the real reason why she did not give him money anymore. She had previously paid for his TV, phone and everything else but was now getting concerened at where her money was going.

She felt that Michael was being very shady and asked him why she was blocked from his Instagram account, which had a lot of comments from women. An argument followed and the two soon cut the call. However, Michael quickly called her back to ask about the visa process, which angered her. She said that she was done with the relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also keep up with the series on TLC Go.

