Does Elizabeth Castravet share good relationship with her family post marrying Andrei? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star reveals

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Andrei and Elizabeth Castravet’s relationship with the family has been strained for years and is "not so great" even now.

The family dynamics and their tumultuous relationship have been at the center of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After since they debuted in season 5. Their relationship further strained during the finale of season 6, and seemingly the issues hasn’t been resolved yet.

Elizabeth has now opened up and discussed whether her relationship with her family members has changed for good after filming season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. In a joint interview with her husband, Andrei Castravet, Elizabeth recently told Us Weekly:

“It seems like … the more successful you become, you really see people’s true colors that are surrounding you. [My family and I] kind of go back and forth honestly, but it’s been not so great.”

Details about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Elizabeth Castravet relationship with her family

Andrei has always struggled to maintain a cohesive relationship with his in-laws from the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Although Elizabeth hoped that with time her whole family would sort out their differences and come together, things have only gotten worse with time. She said:

“Let’s just say I’m getting older. I’m more mature. I have my own family and I see things through a different lens now than I used to when I was younger. And so I’m learning more about my family and who’s around me and I just see it differently.”

It was, in fact, Andrei, who helped Elizabeth change her perspective. He said:

“I opened her eyes more. She knew that there was something, but I did more for you so you can understand [where] the negative comes from.”

Further adding:

“It took some time to realize what kind of people we were dealing with. It’s gonna be intense once again. It’s very hard for me because I see her … it hurts her.”

Andrei has always been at cross roads with Elizabeth’s sisters, Jenn, Rebekah (Becky), Meg, and her brother, Charlie. However, the relationship between Andrei and his father-in-law, Chuck, has improved a bit, much to Elizabeth’s relief. Speaking about his relationship with Chuck, he told HollywoodLife last year:

"Our relationship definitely improved a little bit, in a better direction. There’s been some improvement, but there’s still lots of tension.”

And talking about his relationship with Charlie, he said:

“My relationship is still non-existent with Charlie and I don’t think there’s a possibility that it can improve. I don’t really care to improve it. I actually think he feels the same about me. And it doesn’t really matter. It’s like, I don’t know that person in general. It just is what it is.”

Things started getting heated up between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family members when he asked Chuck for a $100,000 loan to start his own house-flipping business, but the latter declined and instead hired him as an employee in the family property business, much to other's dislike.

Things further escalated when Charlie and Andrei got into a physical brawl at Chuck’s party.

Elizabeth thought that when Andrei started working with her dad and didn’t have to interact with her sisters “things will start getting better within the family business,” but instead her siblings got jealous of Andrei’s success. Despite everything, there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Tune in on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC to watch the all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The show can also be viewed on Discovery+.

