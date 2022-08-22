90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 cast list: Meet the couples from TLC series

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will be returning for Season 7 in just a few days. The famed reality franchise is so well-known and widely watched that even the spin-off series has entered various seasons.

First released in 2016, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After has peaked the interest of fans who have been following the series religiously. The reality TV series revolves around couples who get hitched on a K-1 visa because one of their partners is a foreign national. Hence, the 90-day courtship process is necessary.

After being in a relationship for 90 days, enduring long distances, figuring things out, and facing confrontations and drama, each couple finally puts everything behind them and get married. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After follows the couples' lives after their honeymoon period. This time, the show's major focus is on the question of will their marriage be a bed of roses or thorns? Viewers will have to wait till the series premieres to find out.

In a sneak peek shared by the series, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After teases that the couples realize their honeymoon is over and get hit with their dose of reality sooner than expected. The drama also begins to unfold as they realize that their life in the United States wasn't as perfect as they had expected it to be.

Prior to the series' premiere, here's everything you need to know about the couples who will be appearing on the famed reality TV series for Season 7.

Meet the seven couples appearing in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7:

Angela and Michael:

Angela (56) hails from Hazlehurst, and her husband, Michael (34), is from Nigeria. Because of visa issues, Michael is still stuck in Nigeria, and the distance isn't doing them good. According to Discovery, Angela feels like Michael is neglecting her.

Things take a turn for the worse when Michael reactivates his social media accounts and goes a mile further by blocking Angela. In need of support from others, Angela starts flirting with someone else she met online. Although the two plan to meet, Angela is contemplating what to do with Michael's visa approval nearing.

Elizabeth and Andrei

31-year-old Elizabeth is from Tampa, whereas her 35-year-old husband, Andrei, is from Moldova. Things seems to be looking good for the couple, according to their bio. While Andrei is getting used to his work, Elizabeth is planning to switch careers and follow her passion for music.

Although things are going well for them on the personal front, they get an unexpected green card interview call and suspect that someone might be trying to sabotage the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi (31) hails from New Orleans, and Yara (27) is from Ukraine. They are loving parents to baby Mylah. But due to postpartum insecurities, their relationship changed. She was also feeling homesick, and the couple planned on visiting her hometown, but it went astray after the political upheaval that started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

To help her feel better, they decided to visit Prague, where Yara's mother lives. With so much drama going on, will they be able to get over it and find peace?

Ed and Liz

Ed (56) and Liz (29) were ready to start their journey to get married, but they suddenly faced roadblocks such as trust issues and control issues. Apart from that, Ed's friends and family aren't happy with his new fiance. Determined to make things work, they're planning an engagement party and are looking for a new home together.

But with all the drama happening, viewers will have to wait and watch if the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple's relationship survives.

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny (63) and Sumit (33) are finally married. But Sumit's family in India aren't happy about their nuptials. Jenny, on the other hand, becomes homesick. Meanwhile, Sumit is trying to mend his relationship with his family.

With their marriage off to a rocky start and the couple realizing that their age difference is finally catching up to them, questions arise on whether or not they will be able to overcome this issue and live a happy life. Viewers will have to wait and see when the series premieres.

Kim and Usman:

Hailing from San Diego, Kim (51) traveled all the way to Nigeria to propose to Usman (33). Sadly, neither of the partner's families seems to be in favor of their marriage. Usman's mother is worried about the age difference. However, Kim's son is also worried that his mother is taking the relationship forward too fast.

Usman's family also arranged a meeting with another woman. But Kim is determined to be his first wife. Whether this relationship is doomed to fail or bloom, viewers will have to wait and watch.

Bilal and Shaeeda:

Apart from the aforementioned couples, the series will also introduce viewers to a new couple when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres. It is none other than Bilal (42) and Shaeeda (37). After tying the knot in the Season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiance, the series will follow their marriage as well.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will premiere only on TLC on August 24th. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

