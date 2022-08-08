"I can’t with the drama": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Miona for making everyone wait in the desert for arches

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Miona and Jibri finally got married, but there were no guests at the wedding. Jibri's parents chose not to attend their son's wedding despite him offering them last minute plane tickets.
Jibri's grandma officiated the wedding and was concerned about the sun setting, but Miona was more concerned about not getting the wedding of her dreams. She had previously wanted to get married at the beach and was extremely upset when she was told that it was not possible. Jibri's friend from LA was supposed to bring the arches (which are commonly used in weddings at the beach), but he was running late. Miona was asked several times to quit waiting for them and simply proceed with the ceremony, but she made everyone wait for hours to get them.
She was also more concerned about getting photos of the day rather than spending time with her soon-to-be-husband. Jibri was seen walking on eggshells around her, trying to provide a dream wedding.
90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked by Miona's behavior and took to Twitter to talk about how she made everyone wait in the desert for three hours just to get "two support beams."
90 Day fiancé fans slam Miona for putting too much pressure on Jibri to get her dream wedding
90 Day Fiancé fans bashed Miona on Twitter for her rude behavior and said that it was a red flag that she was more concerned about the wedding decorations than her fiancé.
What happened on 90 Day fiancé tonight?
Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Emily was nervous before her wedding and revealed that Kobe had slept at the hotel after their disagreement the previous night. The couple had fought about Emily having last minute relationship doubts. However, she later called him and apologized for her behavior.
Jibri went on a walk with his grandmother in the Joshua Tree park and discussed his wedding day panic. He revealed that his friend Igor was bringing an arch from LA in front of which the couple wanted to get married. Jibri was afraid he might not arrive in time for the ceremony.
Miona tried to convince herself that getting married on a beach or desert were the same thing. Thais and Patrick requested the belssing of Thais' father. He did not bless their marriage but trusted that they would give it their best. Patrick promised him that he wouldn't disappoint.
The episode description reads:
"Emily and Kobe reveal their secret pregnancy; Patrick is desperate for Thaís' dad to bless the marriage; Miona's wedding day vision isn't coming together; the wedding officiant asks Shaeeda and Bilal three times if they're sure they want to marry."
Sheeda and Bilal were seen getting ready for their wedding. Shaeeda revealed that they had been courting each other for two years and that she was upset that her family was not present for the ceremony. Her sister gave her one last chance to say no to Bilal and return to her hometown.
Emily's mother said that she was proud of her and told her that she could not win every argument in a marriage. Kobe said that he had never pictured himself getting married without his family. Before the wedding, he had an emotional moment with Emily's father, David.
90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC every Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.