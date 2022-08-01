"Enough with the pranks": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Bilal's sister Nefertari for pranking Shaeeda with a fake wedding dress

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Shaeeda revealed that she was going to have a small wedding ceremony with Bilal at home. She had asked Bilal's sister Nefertari to help her with the preparations and to design her wedding dress.

Sheeda wanted a tailor-made wedding dress as she was very fussy about her clothes. She asked Nefertari, who was a fashion designer, to help her with the same. However, Nefertari took advantage of the situation and pranked Shaeeda by showing her an old-fashioned wedding gown that did not match her specifications or style.

Sheeda had asked Nefertari to make a "moderately sexy wedding dress" with a neckpiece and a tight fit, but the one shown to her did not match any of the criteria. Nefertari tried to joke around and mentioned that Sheeda always wore loose clothes like this.

She later pretended to be angry and left the room but appeared with the real dress soon after. Shaeeda was happy to see the dress and said it totally felt like her style. She also asked Nefertari not to play any more pranks on her. Nefertari said that she was emotionally hurt by Shaeeda's words despite being the one who pranked her. Sheeda was afraid that she would hurt somebody by reacting to a prank strongly.

Previously, Bilal had pranked her by taking her to a small home instead of his own house from the airport to check if she was a "gold-digger."

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Bilal's family was being rude to Shaeeda for no reason and advised her to run away.

90 Day Fiancé fans call out Nefertari for going overboard with her prank

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Nefertari's joke was in poor taste, especially because it was targeting a bride-to-be who would be getting married in two days. They felt that Bilal's family was playing with Sheeda's feelings and asked her to run away before it was too late.

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 15

Kara and Guillermo got married last week on 90 Day Fiancé. Guillermo felt that their relationship still had many issues but felt that they were able to form a very strong bond. Kara said that the wedding did not scare her and that her future husband was worthy of all the money and energy spent. Later, Guillermo called Kara his dream and planned to have kids in the future.

Kobe’s friend Temperature asked Emily to think about moving to Columbus, where Kobe had a lot of friends. Temperature also mentioned that it would be easier for Kobe to find a job there. He also accidentally revealed that he knew about Emily’s pregnancy. Kobe felt that Emily was not taking his feelings into consideration.

Emily later saw a search link to apartments in Ohio on Kobe’s iPad. She confronted him about the same, but he defended himself and said that he was just checking out some links Temperature had sent him.

The episode description reads:

"Kara and Guillermo tie the knot; Thais' uncertainty deepens in snowy Massachusetts; Emily discovers Kobe is looking at the future differently; Shaeeda gets unexpected advice from Bilal's mother; Mohamed makes a big move; Jibri and Miona move out."

Bilal’s mother advised Shaeeda to sign the prenup and stressed the importance of documenting big decisions. Shaeeda felt that she was doing the exact opposite of what his mother had suggested and agreed to sign the document after adding a clause regarding them having a kid before she turned 40.

90 Day Fiancé features some couples who have found love outside of the United States and want to marry each other. The show follows their ups and downs as they spend 90 days in the USA together and contemplate their future. The show airs on TLC every Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.

