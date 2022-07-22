Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1? Release date, air time and more details explored 

It's here! The wait for 90 Day Fiancé UK is over.

90 Day Fiancé, a show that has been a fan favorite in the USA for the past nine seasons, is launching a new series aimed at the audience of the UK, 90 Day Fiancé UK. The series will be made available on Sunday, July 24, on discovery+. The network has still not confirmed when the 12-episode-series will be released on the platform.

Much like the 90 Day Fiancé USA version, the show will follow the lives of eight Britishers who have fallen in love with people outside the country. Their partners will come and live with them for 90 days based on their K1 visas. The partners will have to decide within that time duration if they want to marry each other or break off their engagements.

Trailer of 90 Day Fiancé UK

The one-minute trailer of 90 Day Fiancé UK is filled with romance, fear, and tears. Kadie can be seen getting concerned about being in love with an unknown person who is on the opposite side of the world. Shaun tells the audience that he sends money to his fiancé every month and that their love is worth every penny.

The series description reads:

"Following eight Brits will have 90 days from when their partners land in the UK to say, 'I do'. Their non-British other halves will be moving their entire lives to the UK for love."

Richard video-calls his partner and says that he misses his fiancé. Much like 90 Day Fiancé couples, the family and friends of the citizens are concerned about their loved ones and can be heard asking in the trailer if they are sure their partner is not just after the passport.

We might also see grand wedding proposals because Marvin says he plans to propose to Calum, possibly at the airport.

Cast of 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1

Season 1 of the show will feature eight couples:

Bridie and Host : 31-year-old Bridie met a Lebanon resident Host in 2020 while gaming online. The couple had never met in person before the show.

: 31-year-old Bridie met a Lebanon resident Host in 2020 while gaming online. The couple had never met in person before the show. Calum and Marvin : Calum and Marvin have never met in person but are entirely smitten with each other. The couple met on international Tinder.

: Calum and Marvin have never met in person but are entirely smitten with each other. The couple met on international Tinder. Emma and Hossein : Emma first saw Hossein's Instagram page 6 years ago and felt an instant attraction. The couple has an 11-year age gap.

: Emma first saw Hossein's Instagram page 6 years ago and felt an instant attraction. The couple has an 11-year age gap. Kadie and Alejandro : Kadie met Alejandro last year on an international dating site. The couple has never met in person.

: Kadie met Alejandro last year on an international dating site. The couple has never met in person. Pat and Sam : Pat and Sam are both Christians and share the same occupation, being nurses. Sam is from Pakistan and had never met Sam in person before the show.

: Pat and Sam are both Christians and share the same occupation, being nurses. Sam is from Pakistan and had never met Sam in person before the show. Richard and Kathleen : 41-year-old quiz host Richard is not a very faithful man but expects his soon-to-be-wife Kathleen to be very homely and do all the household work like washing and cleaning.

: 41-year-old quiz host Richard is not a very faithful man but expects his soon-to-be-wife Kathleen to be very homely and do all the household work like washing and cleaning. Shaun and Christine : 41-year-old Shaun met 42-year-old Philippines resident Christine online. Shaun has been supporting Christine financially since 2014. The couple has one son, while Christine has three children from a previous marriage.

: 41-year-old Shaun met 42-year-old Philippines resident Christine online. Shaun has been supporting Christine financially since 2014. The couple has one son, while Christine has three children from a previous marriage. Victoria and Sean: Victoria was obsessed with Japanese culture and met 42-year-old Sean via her Japanese-themed Facebook page. Victoria does not know what Sean does for work and what his real age is. Victoria did not know before the show that Sean was married to someone else before they met.

90 Day Fiancé UK will be released on discovery+ on July 24.

