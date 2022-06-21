Video: Steph Curry’s daughter Riley has a hilarious reaction to a young fan’s marriage proposal during Warriors victory parade

Steph Curry's daughter Riley Curry is just nine years old, but is already winning hearts with her cuteness.

The four-time champion had his family members alongside him for the Golden State Warriors championship parade. During this glorious moment, one of the fans wrote a message on a poster, where he asked Riley Curry to marry him.

The eldest of the Curry children was blushing after she saw the young fan's placard. She also pointed her mom Ayesha Curry's attention towards the message and smiled back at the young Warriors fan.

Riley has been a part of many great moments in Steph Curry's career. She has seen her dad Steph Curry win four NBA championships and has been a part of the celebrations before as well. However, this may be the first time that someone has proposed marriage.

The Golden State Warriors championship parade had many such moments, such as Klay Thompson colliding with a fan. Gary Payton II also went into the crowd to embrace all the love he was getting from Dub Nation.

The team seemed to enjoy every moment and also didn't back out from making a statement during the parade.

With Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Warriors can compete for the championship next season. They also have talented youngsters in Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II, who have shown great potential.

NBA TV @NBATV



's parade speech did not disappoint "I'm just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter." @Money23Green 's parade speech did not disappoint "I'm just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter." 😂@Money23Green's parade speech did not disappoint https://t.co/If7WXC0Vbk

If they are able to continue working hard and add some more talent, the Dubs could be considered strong title contenders next season.

How good was Steph Curry for the Golden State Warriors this season?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally.

Steph Curry entered the 2021-22 season with a lot to prove. He hadn't been in the playoffs for two seasons due to the injuries the Warriors had to face.

However, the 34-year-old was not going to let the Dub nation stay disappointed any longer. He worked hard on his physical conditioning and added a bit more muscle during the offseason.

NBA @NBA



Kobe Bryant Trophy as All-Star Game MVP



Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy as Western Conference Finals MVP



Bill Russell Trophy as Just one season's worth of hardware for @StephenCurry30 Kobe Bryant Trophy as All-Star Game MVPEarvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy as Western Conference Finals MVPBill Russell Trophy as #NBAFinals MVP Just one season's worth of hardware for @StephenCurry30!🏆 Kobe Bryant Trophy as All-Star Game MVP🏆 Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy as Western Conference Finals MVP🏆 Bill Russell Trophy as #NBAFinals MVP https://t.co/egTV0hQ4uI

This seemed to work well as he started the 2021-22 season in style. With Steph Curry leading the way, the Warriors started 18-2. He was leading the MVP charts, but as games went by, his performances started deteriorating.

The Dubs were anticipating the return of Klay Thompson, and with him coming in, they were expected to be a lot better.

However, it took time to get Thompson adjusted into the lineup. Steph Curry had the occasional good performances, but his shooting was never really as lethal as it was known to be.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steph Curry just vibin' at the championship parade Steph Curry just vibin' at the championship parade 🙌 https://t.co/VElLpyRvvj

The 34-year-old suffered an injury towards the end of the season and missed the Dubs' last twelve games. By then, they had already qualified for the playoffs, and this injury proved to be a blessing in disguise for them.

He returned, rested and ready to fire for the first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Curry came off the bench and had a minute restrictions but his production in the limited time was vital.

From there on, he kept giving the Warriors one good performance after another.

His run in the playoffs helped him win the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award. It really was a special feeling to be back on top after all the hard work. But he had a bigger task at hand, which was to win his fourth NBA championship.

The two-time MVP had to get the better of the Boston Celtics team, who had the best defense in the league. However, he did what everyone expected him to do, which was thrive. From the tip off in Game 1, he looked locked in and led the charge for the Warriors.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



Steph Curry commemorates his special moment receiving MVP trophy "That moment is unlike anything else. ...That moment deserves every bit of joy and celebration."Steph Curry commemorates his special moment receiving MVP trophy "That moment is unlike anything else. ...That moment deserves every bit of joy and celebration." Steph Curry commemorates his special moment receiving MVP trophy 🏆 https://t.co/4OrXSs57XT

He averaged 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG in six games against the Celtics. His brilliance in the series not only helped the Dubs win the championship but also earned him the prestigious Finals MVP trophy.

The "Baby-Faced Assassin" was ecstatic after the win as he should have been. He put in a lot of work, and it was visible from the performances he displayed during the title run.

