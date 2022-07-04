"Mohamed really wants that green card!": 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Mohamed's reason for being in relationship with Yvette

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette took Mohamed and Tharon to play together at an arcade. While returning home, she informed him that they would have to postpone the wedding since the venue she wanted to get married in was already booked. Mohamed was disappointed by her decision and tried to convince her to have a small wedding instead.

Yvette told him that she had been planning her wedding for a very long time and wanted the day to be special, but Mohamed did not take her feelings into account and asked her why she brought him to the country if she did not want to marry him. He also mentioned that he wanted to get a green card soon so that he could visit his family back home.

90 Day Fiancé fans warned Yvette that Mohamed just wanted a green card and slammed him for his behavior:

90 Day Fiancé fans slam Mohamed for trying to rush the wedding

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette told Mohamed that they would have to postpone the wedding because of the venue. Mohamed was shocked by this and said:

"Why can’t we have a wedding in our backyard?"

Yvette stated that she felt bad about the entire situation but mentioned that some things were out of her control. She tried to tell him how much the wedding meant to her:

"I want this to be special."

Mohamed did not listen to her and said that he wanted to work and visit his mother in Venezuela. He mentioned that it would take six to eight months for the paperwork to get a green card and suggested that the two get married in a courthouse or in their backyard to speed up the entire process.

Yvette felt that Mohamed was failing to understand that her wedding was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. She also did not want to get married in a backyard where her white dress would get dirty. However, Mohamed did not take her feelings into account. He responded by saying that they might as well not get married and mentioned that he should probably start packing his bags.

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Mohamed was being passive-aggressive and only wanted a green card from Yvette:

Tiffy✨🫶🏽 @rly_tiff Mohammed talks so slow… it’s annoying and 2. He just wants a green card lol #90DayFiance Mohammed talks so slow… it’s annoying and 2. He just wants a green card lol #90DayFiance

Cimone @OhitsC_ I hate this man. I do I hate this man. I do #90DayFiance 😐 I hate this man. I do #90DayFiance

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 Mohamed needs to get married so he can go back and see his mommy #90dayfiance Mohamed needs to get married so he can go back and see his mommy #90dayfiance https://t.co/wclDjF84Gj

Fearless @fearlessrepub #90DayFiance if you look up Passive Aggressive in the dictionary there’s a picture of Mohamed #90DayFiance if you look up Passive Aggressive in the dictionary there’s a picture of Mohamed https://t.co/m1crtyNmAX

Ashley @ashleyfamu2014 Yve send his baby talking ass back home. This man don’t respect you and he clearly only with you for the green card which is why he mad the wedding is pushed back. #90DayFiance Yve send his baby talking ass back home. This man don’t respect you and he clearly only with you for the green card which is why he mad the wedding is pushed back. #90DayFiance

Super Sudo Vados @simplyhawaa Yve, he wants that card. I want you to learn this and accept it #90DayFiance Yve, he wants that card. I want you to learn this and accept it #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé last week?

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette and Mohamed argued about their religious differences. The issue came up while they were exercising and discussing the possibility of her having another child. Yvette already has a special needs son named Tharan.

Mohamed felt that Yvette was raised with "too much freedom" as a child and did not want his child to be raised the same way. He also made it clear that he wanted to raise his child as a Muslim and did not want Yvette's spiritual beliefs to influence the child. Mohamed told Yvette:

"If my child will not be a Muslim, I prefer not to have a child."

Kobe went engagement ring shopping with Emily’s father and sister and spent more than a quarter of the money he brought to the USA ($4,000) on a new ring. Emily, however, bought herself a ring that she could use if her fiancé had forgotten to upgrade their old ring. Emily did not reveal the ring until after the proposal, and Kobe was hurt.

Mahala was concerned about her son marrying Miona. On the other hand, Jibri was upset that Miona wanted a beach wedding, which was impossible in South Dakota. He called her an "entitled millennial," and Miona was hurt by the remark.

Kara consoled Guillermo after his cousin José Joaquin passed away from renal failure. Shaeeda asked Bilal to add a clause to the prenup that they would have kids before turning 40. He later reprimanded her for zipping her bag too hard, and she was annoyed by his behavior. In a confessional, she said:

"It hurts me to say this, but I’m not sure anymore."

90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 10.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far