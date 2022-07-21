Frenkie de Jong's fiancee does not want to leave Barcelona amid links to Manchester United and Chelsea - Reports

According to Daily Star, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s fiancé does not want to leave the city amidst interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Manchester United were reported to have agreed a €71.5 million deal for the Dutch midfielder. However, talks seem to have stalled recently after reports claimed that de Jong does not want a move to Old Trafford. Instead, the Dutchman would prefer to move to Chelsea.

However, it seems his fiancé Mikky Kiemeney will need a fair bit of convincing. Mikky has reportedly adapted to life in Barcelona and has several friends in the city.

She is well-settled in Barcelona and has no intentions of leaving anytime soon. This is said to be yet another obstacle that Manchester United are facing with a potential deal.

In recent days, Chelsea have also emerged as suitors, with some reports claiming that de Jong would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge. The midfielder wants to play in the Champions League. Finally, Barcelona also owe him €17 million in wages, which is also said to be a reason for the lack of progress.

Manchester United fans will want the club to focus on alternatives to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Erik ten Hag had recently suggested that Manchester United will focus on the players they already have if they fail to sign their targets. Ten Hag desperately wants to sign a deep-lying playmaker, but it is clear that the club does not have a lot of available options.

Apart from de Jong, Manchester United have also been linked to the likes of Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans, who is reportedly edging closer to joining Arsenal. While both those players do not have the passing range that de Jong possesses, they have Premier League experience and can be further developed into world-class stars.

Erik ten Hag had said the following about his current midfield options:

“There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand. When we can’t find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad now and we will develop one in that position. We need the right player. We have a list and we will strike the moment the player is available.”

Fans will be worried about the kind of quality the current team possesses at the CDM position. While midfielders such as James Garner are expected to develop into world-class players in the future, the existing options at the club might not prove sufficient.

Regardless, Manchester United need to move quickly to sign the right players for their new manager.

