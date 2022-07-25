"I wish Shaeeda would stop going to Bilal’s family members for advice": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Bilal's mother for giving poor advice to Shaeeda 

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé , Shaeeda spoke to Bilal's mother about her relationship issues. She had been struggling to decide whether she should sign a prenup before marrying Bilal or leave for her hometown of Trinidad and Tobago.

Sheeda said that she looked up to Bilal's mother's marriage of more than 46 years. She told viewers that she knew that there was no such thing as a perfect marriage but felt that Bilal's mother's marriage involved a very strong connection between two imperfect people. Bilal's mother advised her to sign the prenup and surrender to her partner.

Shaeeda said that she felt insecure because people in her community did not view the person they were going to marry as a potential "suspect" and get them to sign prenups. However, Bilal's mother said that it was a good idea to have every transaction in writing and mentioned that Bilal was hurt from his previous relationships.

Shaeeda eventually agreed to sign the prenup but wanted to add a clause stating they would have kids before she turned 40. 90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Bilal's mother was being unfair and gaslighting Shaeeda to make her agree to Bilal's terms. They also felt that she was defending her son's problematic behavior.

90 Day Fiancé fans react as Bilal's mother urges Sheeda to sign the papers

90 Day Fiancé fans took to Twitter to slam Bilal's mother for her advice. They compared her advice to that of Mohamed's mother, who suggested that Mohamed should not force his partner into his religion and culture.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé in Episode 14?

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe’s friend Temperature visited him in Kansas City, and Kobe told him that Emily was pregnant despite her having told him to keep it a secret. Emily was upset that he was meeting a friend when they had a lot of wedding preparations to look over.

Emily, Kobe, and Temperature then met for lunch later on. Temperature revealed that Kobe came from a royal family and stated that the women were always supposed to respect the men in their community. Emily did not know that Kobe’s ancestors belonged to royalty, and she was taken by surprise at the revelation.

Thais told her father that she was marrying Patrick. She said in a confessional that she was afraid that her father, Carlos, would not like Patrick and would refuse to grant her permission to marry him. Carlos was disappointed with her decision. He slammed her for not telling him the truth beforehand and said that he did not want her to marry an American. He asked Thais to return to Brazil, but she was conflicted over leaving Patrick.

Shaeeda asked Bilal to make some alterations to the prenup. She claimed the document currently only protected Bilal. She said that she had come to America dreaming of a Cinderella love story, but Bilal retorted that such stories did not really exist. She asked him to add a clause about them having kids before she turned 40. She also wanted all of the proceeds from her yoga business to only go to her in case of a divorce. Bilal was initially reluctant to make the changes but eventually agreed to them.

Jibri’s parents asked Jibri and Miona to move out of their family home because the two wanted to make plans for the future. Jibri said that he felt like a 15-year-old again and asked his fiancé to pack her bags right away.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC every Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.

