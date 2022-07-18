"The best parents": 90 Day Fiancé fans side with Jibri's parents as they confront Jibri and his fiancé Miona about moving out 

90 Day Fiancé returned with yet another dramatic episode on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 8 pm ET on TLC. The hit series is almost close to the end of the season as preparations for the nuptials are underway. The nuptials are set to happen after the 90 days time.

On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri and Miona faced a roadblock with the former's parents. While reconsidering their relationship, Jibri's parents called the couple to ask them about their plans for their impending nuptials. They also asked the duo to leave their house and look for their own. The couple got into an argument with their parents and felt like they weren't supportive enough.

Ariel @Ariel54964541 🏼 🏼 🏼thank goodness! They are doing whatever they have to as parents to watch out for their son and if he isn’t willing to take their advice on her not considering Jabri or his future & friendships then they will make sure he is ready for the full responsibility @90DayFiance The best parents🏼thank goodness! They are doing whatever they have to as parents to watch out for their son and if he isn’t willing to take their advice on her not considering Jabri or his future & friendships then they will make sure he is ready for the full responsibility @90DayFiance The best parents👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼thank goodness! They are doing whatever they have to as parents to watch out for their son and if he isn’t willing to take their advice on her not considering Jabri or his future & friendships then they will make sure he is ready for the full responsibility

When asked about the time and place of their wedding, Jibri also revealed that they needed some time to figure out the necessary arrangements for the same.

90 Day Fiancé couple Jibri and Miona questioned by the former's parents

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri's parents called their son and his fiance Miona for a discussion about the couple's upcoming wedding. However, the lack of plans from the couple's end led to an argument with the parents.

It began with Jibri's father asking the couple about their wedding plans as well as their timeline of moving out of the house and getting no concrete answers. This is when the matriarch Mahala decided to pitch in with her straightforward queries.

When Jibri confronted them by asking if they were going to throw them out, his mother emphasized that they only wanted upfront plans.

The 90 Day Fiancé star's father went ahead and enquired about the time and place of the wedding but was once again met with silence. Jibri, however, revealed that they just needed a little more time to figure out the logistics.

Netizens support Jibri's parents for showing "tough love" to Jibri and Miona on 90 Day Fiancé

Fans of the show were in full favor of the attitude adopted by Jibri's parents, and took to social media to express their opinions about the same.

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina @90DayFiance This is called tough love. They love him but they know the longer these 2 children play house. The longer it takes these children to actually take action instead of in dreamland. They give them the time and Jibri decided to throw the time away by not taking that trucking job. @90DayFiance This is called tough love. They love him but they know the longer these 2 children play house. The longer it takes these children to actually take action instead of in dreamland. They give them the time and Jibri decided to throw the time away by not taking that trucking job.

A_NYC_GAL🇭🇹 @nunnnnnyaaa @90DayFiance The parents are right in this. Had he shown more initiative to find a job I believe that they would let them stay. But they are doing this for his own good so he could understand the gravity of the situation. He doesn’t seem to get he’s an adult about to get married. @90DayFiance The parents are right in this. Had he shown more initiative to find a job I believe that they would let them stay. But they are doing this for his own good so he could understand the gravity of the situation. He doesn’t seem to get he’s an adult about to get married.

bella 🧸 @i2ab8lla 🏽 🏽 @90DayFiance I absolutely love his parents! They both are a good example of what good communication with your children should look like. Despite him throwing hissy fits every conversation they’re consistent. @90DayFiance I absolutely love his parents! They both are a good example of what good communication with your children should look like. Despite him throwing hissy fits every conversation they’re consistent. 👏🏽👏🏽

Sam I am 1512 @1512Sam @i2ab8lla @90DayFiance I agree. They are good parents and he doesn't know how lucky he is. He is taking advantage of them. Their success with raising Jibri will come the day HE realizes it. Now it's time to job up and go. They've been too nice actually. @i2ab8lla @90DayFiance I agree. They are good parents and he doesn't know how lucky he is. He is taking advantage of them. Their success with raising Jibri will come the day HE realizes it. Now it's time to job up and go. They've been too nice actually.

sunny toriano @sunnyt0912 @90DayFiance Time to let them spread their wings and be responsible!! We have to let out children be in charge of their lives, not Mummy and Daddy. You are way beyond the age of 18 . Your parents have done their job and now you have to get a JOB!! @90DayFiance Time to let them spread their wings and be responsible!! We have to let out children be in charge of their lives, not Mummy and Daddy. You are way beyond the age of 18 . Your parents have done their job and now you have to get a JOB!!

Annie @AnnieBelle2019 . I actually 🤍parents for this, that dad is my hero esp that convo when J said I feel like I’m 15 and dad said I feel like yr 15 lol. They are trying 2 help you with home truths @90DayFiance So take that Jibri! Miona gets it but Jibri needs 2 grow up. Passive aggression at its best. I actually 🤍parents for this, that dad is my hero esp that convo when J said I feel like I’m 15 and dad said I feel like yr 15 lol. They are trying 2 help you with home truths @90DayFiance So take that Jibri! Miona gets it but Jibri needs 2 grow up. Passive aggression at its best 👏👏👏. I actually 🤍parents for this, that dad is my hero esp that convo when J said I feel like I’m 15 and dad said I feel like yr 15 lol. They are trying 2 help you with home truths https://t.co/ZBWUCJe0V8

LOVELY @SweetDawn8601 @90DayFiance I don’t understand how these people continue to not have jobs or money and still live at home but are going to get married with out any financial sources @90DayFiance I don’t understand how these people continue to not have jobs or money and still live at home but are going to get married with out any financial sources

🌱 Muhree 🌱 @Stonie_1 @90DayFiance Fact! How you wanna be grown. And do adult things. While living like a child @90DayFiance Fact! How you wanna be grown. And do adult things. While living like a child

Kathy P. @quilt4you @90DayFiance He can't seem to support himself, so probably won't be able to support a spouse. Parents giving him notice to move out may be what it takes for Miona to get out while she can. Parents don't need yet another person to support. @90DayFiance He can't seem to support himself, so probably won't be able to support a spouse. Parents giving him notice to move out may be what it takes for Miona to get out while she can. Parents don't need yet another person to support.

How did Jibri react to his parents' interrogation?

In a confessional, Jibri opened up about his parents questioning them and said:

"They're just not trying to help out, they're not supportive, it's just not what I expected."

He then confronted his parents about them wanting to "kick them out." In response, his mother exclaimed that none of the issues that they brought up or the conversations they were having were out of any personal angst against the couple, only out of genuine concern.

When Jibri said that the conversation was like a "slap in the face," Mahala said:

"Nope, it's not a slap in the face. You had plenty of time before Miona came to look for places to get married because you knew this was gonna happen eventually. We are following up with the plans for you two to be on your own, starting a married life in your own place at the end of the 90 days."

The 90 Day Fiancé couple haven't had the smoothest sailing on the show. Miona also had a very tumultuous relationship with Jibri's mother, with the latter criticizing the way she dressed. Jibri's friends weren't very happy with his choice either, as was particularly clear from his fight with his best friend Daveed.

Now with another roadblock, will Jibri and Miona be able to deal with it and get married within the timeline?

Keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC to find out.

