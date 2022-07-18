"The best parents": 90 Day Fiancé fans side with Jibri's parents as they confront Jibri and his fiancé Miona about moving out 

90 Day Fiancé returned with yet another dramatic episode on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 8 pm ET on TLC. The hit series is almost close to the end of the season as preparations for the nuptials are underway. The nuptials are set to happen after the 90 days time.
On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri and Miona faced a roadblock with the former's parents. While reconsidering their relationship, Jibri's parents called the couple to ask them about their plans for their impending nuptials. They also asked the duo to leave their house and look for their own. The couple got into an argument with their parents and felt like they weren't supportive enough.
Fans sided with the parents for posing the right questions to the couple. One of them tweeted:
When asked about the time and place of their wedding, Jibri also revealed that they needed some time to figure out the necessary arrangements for the same.
90 Day Fiancé couple Jibri and Miona questioned by the former's parents
On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri's parents called their son and his fiance Miona for a discussion about the couple's upcoming wedding. However, the lack of plans from the couple's end led to an argument with the parents.
It began with Jibri's father asking the couple about their wedding plans as well as their timeline of moving out of the house and getting no concrete answers. This is when the matriarch Mahala decided to pitch in with her straightforward queries.
When Jibri confronted them by asking if they were going to throw them out, his mother emphasized that they only wanted upfront plans.
The 90 Day Fiancé star's father went ahead and enquired about the time and place of the wedding but was once again met with silence. Jibri, however, revealed that they just needed a little more time to figure out the logistics.
Netizens support Jibri's parents for showing "tough love" to Jibri and Miona on 90 Day Fiancé
Fans of the show were in full favor of the attitude adopted by Jibri's parents, and took to social media to express their opinions about the same.
How did Jibri react to his parents' interrogation?
In a confessional, Jibri opened up about his parents questioning them and said:
"They're just not trying to help out, they're not supportive, it's just not what I expected."
He then confronted his parents about them wanting to "kick them out." In response, his mother exclaimed that none of the issues that they brought up or the conversations they were having were out of any personal angst against the couple, only out of genuine concern.
When Jibri said that the conversation was like a "slap in the face," Mahala said:
"Nope, it's not a slap in the face. You had plenty of time before Miona came to look for places to get married because you knew this was gonna happen eventually. We are following up with the plans for you two to be on your own, starting a married life in your own place at the end of the 90 days."
The 90 Day Fiancé couple haven't had the smoothest sailing on the show. Miona also had a very tumultuous relationship with Jibri's mother, with the latter criticizing the way she dressed. Jibri's friends weren't very happy with his choice either, as was particularly clear from his fight with his best friend Daveed.
Now with another roadblock, will Jibri and Miona be able to deal with it and get married within the timeline?
Keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC to find out.