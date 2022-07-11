"She deserves better than Bilal": Fans slam Bilal for providing inadequate prenup information to Shaeeda on 90 Day Fiancé 

90 Day Fiancé returned with yet another dramatic episode on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The hit series saw the couples preparing for their weddings, which are set to take place in a few weeks. However, many are still dealing with problems, including differences in lifestyle, priorities, demands, and much more.

90 Day Fiancé couple Shaeeda and Bilal seem to constantly circle around a spiral of miscommunication and misunderstanding. For the past few weeks, they have been unable to resolve their prenup discussion. In the recent episode, Bilal's ex-wife came into the picture. She felt that Shaeeda only wanted to marry Bilal because of his wealth.

Fans slammed Bilal for not providing Shaeeda with the required information regarding the prenup. One tweeted:

Lalalalinda @lintwita

#90DayFiance She deserves better than Bilal. This makes me sad. She deserves better than Bilal. This makes me sad. #90DayFiance

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé couple Shaeeda and Bilal's prenup agreement

This week's episode saw Shaeeda and Bilal discuss their prenup agreement once again. The latter began by asking her if she would ever cheat on him or consider divorcing him. When she said that she wouldn't, he tried to convince her that there was nothing they needed to worry about because the prenup would only come into effect in such a situation.

Bilal said:

"All this means is that if you go back on your word or what you just said to me, that's the only reason this right here would take an effect."

Shaeeda asked if the prenup had any "third party influence," silently referencing his ex-wife. She said that there were "too many hands in the broth" and believed that this could affect their relationship. In response to this argument, Bilal said:

"First of all, this has absolutely nothing to do with that whatsoever, but I also know that I have two children that I also have to protect as well, and I can't just say, 'Oh, well. Let me just have a blind eye at love.' That wouldn't be smart."

However, when Shaeeda asked if he understood her point of view, he confessed that this was something that was a requirement for him. Although she seemingly agreed to sign the document, she continued to remain skeptical about its effect on their relationship.

In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star said:

"I feel as if Bilal doesn't trust me. I know that when he got married he was thinking like me, like it's going to be forever — and his wife left him, so I think he has some trust issues, and I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in his past."

At the end of the conversation, Shaeeda revealed that she would show the prenup to a lawyer and would not agree to sign a document that wasn't fair to her.

Fans had their own opinions with respect to the conversation:

ajsweetsoap @ajsweetsoap Did one of those signs in the living room say “home is where the prenup is”? #90DayFiance Did one of those signs in the living room say “home is where the prenup is”? #90DayFiance https://t.co/WGsTOPm7ue

ritch @ritchaard Living with Bilal would cause someone to develop a severe anxiety disorder. Not even kidding. It’s always something. #90DayFiance Living with Bilal would cause someone to develop a severe anxiety disorder. Not even kidding. It’s always something. #90DayFiance

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life No Bilal did not just bring the prenuptial agreement papers to Shaeeda he's just begging her to sign it because he doesn't trust her that's his ex-wife talking #90DayFiance No Bilal did not just bring the prenuptial agreement papers to Shaeeda he's just begging her to sign it because he doesn't trust her that's his ex-wife talking #90DayFiance https://t.co/nyLX2F9W1H

queensbee @queensbee4 I hate that Bilal is leaving out information, like the fact that she can hire council to negotiate this prenup. #90DayFiance I hate that Bilal is leaving out information, like the fact that she can hire council to negotiate this prenup. #90DayFiance https://t.co/0dXVPRsfBG

Veronica @BuyMeASlushie Bilal needed massive amounts of therapy to deal with his trust issues, not a wedding in 90 days. #90DayFiance Bilal needed massive amounts of therapy to deal with his trust issues, not a wedding in 90 days. #90DayFiance https://t.co/rHFrlt6uBk

Pam Greer @pamg1961 Shaeeda should insist that Bilal pay for an attorney for her to review his prenup. She should not be required to understand it fully. He's pushing it way too hard, and I guarantee his ex-wife has a role in it. No. Doubt. About. It. I don't trust him. #90DayFiance Shaeeda should insist that Bilal pay for an attorney for her to review his prenup. She should not be required to understand it fully. He's pushing it way too hard, and I guarantee his ex-wife has a role in it. No. Doubt. About. It. I don't trust him. #90DayFiance

Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah confronts Shaeeda

In last week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé that aired on Sunday, Shaeeda faced criticism from Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah. The couple's storyline has moved very swiftly since their debut on the hit TLC series. They have encountered numerous bumps in the road, and one of the persistent issues has been their disagreement over the prenuptial agreement.

Both Shaeeda and Bilal have had multiple arguments related to the issue over the past few weeks. After the latter brought up the topic of a possible prenup, Shaeeda has been extremely skeptical of signing the agreement. She also discussed the issue with her friends, who advised her to be completely aware of the terms and conditions before signing anything.

Shahidah confronted Shaeeda about the prenup and tried to convince her that it was important for Bilal to protect his two teenage kids. Shaeeda made it clear that she wasn't with her fiancé because of his wealth. Although she understood where Shahidah was coming from as a mother, the 90 Day Fiancé star said that the prenup was something she and Bilal had to agree upon.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance One selling point for the prenup that Bilal tried to make to Shaeeda was that it would spare her the burden of any financial debts he may have. #90DayFiance One selling point for the prenup that Bilal tried to make to Shaeeda was that it would spare her the burden of any financial debts he may have. #90DayFiance https://t.co/yf65tNHain

With the weddings inching closer with every week, the 90 Day Fiancé couples have a really short time to sort out their issues and try to make their relationships work. As viewers eagerly await the nuptials, there is a chance that some of the pairs may not make it to the end of the show.

The couples have a range of issues to sort out before they can spend the rest of their lives together. Viewers will have to stay updated to find out who makes it past the altar, as the timeline of 90 days comes to an end soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far