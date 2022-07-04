90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 12: Fans slam Bilal's ex-wife for interfering in Shaeeda's life

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah and Shaeeda Sween, his fiance, got into a heated confrontation about Bilal's wealth and his and Shahidah's kids.

Shahidah initially expressed concern about the kids' well-being as Sween is a new parent in their parenting dynamic. However, Shaeeda told the former that she came from a good traditional Islamic household.

Shahidah soon started discussing Bilal's generational wealth and asked Bilal's fiance personal finance questions. 90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Bilal's ex-wife was interfering in the couple's personal life and that she was rude.

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Its not the ex wife's place to discuss a pre nup with the soon to be wife. Its not her business #90dayfiance Its not the ex wife's place to discuss a pre nup with the soon to be wife. Its not her business #90dayfiance

Shahidah interferes in Shaeeda and Bilal's life and is rude to Shaeeda

In the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Shahidah wanted to have a conversation with Sween since the former has kids with Bilal and wanted to discuss co-parenting them. Bilal's ex-wife added that she didn't just see him as her ex-husband but that considered him a friend too.

Shahidah told the 90 Day Fiancé star that she was concerned about the kid's well-being and how the latter would fit into the parenting dynamic. At first, Sween tried to defend herself and said that she came from a good traditional household. However, Bilal's ex-wife said that their kids also had the right to their father's "generational wealth."

Sween was shocked by Shahidah's statement and said that she and Bilal hadn't discussed finances with each other. She also added that the latter was talking with an attitude and didn't even make eye-contact throughout the conversation.

90 Day Fiancé fans upset with Shahida's behavior

Fans of the show felt that Shahidah’s behavior was not justified as she was Bilal's ex-wife and felt that she was interfering in the 90 Day Fiancé couple's personal life.

jenji @jenjihere



#90DayFiance Shaeeda is 100xs better woman than I’d be right now w this ex and her tone. Shaeeda is 100xs better woman than I’d be right now w this ex and her tone. #90DayFiance

Dana @sillygoose03 Did she say generational wealth?! What? We all saw the run down house Bilal “pranked” Shaeeda with. #90DayFiance Did she say generational wealth?! What? We all saw the run down house Bilal “pranked” Shaeeda with. #90DayFiance

Some fans also questioned why Bilal's ex-wife divorced him when she was so worried about him.

NoBio @ZenGodBody #90DayFiance ex wife super lame, I see y her n bilal were together. Smh be classy n not petty #90DayFiance ex wife super lame, I see y her n bilal were together. Smh be classy n not petty

Emily’s Speech Coach ♍️ @play_wit_urmama They should have set up accounts from birth if they are worried about money for the kids. #90DayFiance They should have set up accounts from birth if they are worried about money for the kids. #90DayFiance

Wayne Blake @GlamaWayne

#90DayFiance If Bilal's ex wife is so worried about him...then Why did she divorce him? If Bilal's ex wife is so worried about him...then Why did she divorce him?#90DayFiance https://t.co/zgH2bJXpqo

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé tonight?

In the episode, Ariela Weinberg had a pregnancy scare in front of her ex-husband Leandro. Her ex-husband, who is also her best friend, was at Ariela and her fiance Biniyam Shibre's house to accompany her to buy a wedding dress. However, Weinberg sent Leandro and Shibre to get her a pregnancy test.

On the way to the clinic, Shibre told Leandro that he wanted to have ten kids and the latter said that Ariela didn't want to have so many kids. Later, when Leandro told Ariela about Bini's plans to have ten kids, she said:

"Looks like my ex-husband knows me better than my future husband".

Fans later saw that the pregnancy test came back negative.

Meanwhile, Patrick and his brothers and friends discussed Thais' decision not to tell her father about the wedding. He revealed that his fiance had earlier asked him to marry her in a Las Vegas chapel. His brother John thought that it was a big red flag.

Later, Thais eavesdropped on Patrick and John’s conversation because she felt that John 'tries to change Patrick’s way of thinking.' The brothers talked about him having a bachelor's party, but Patrick felt that the odds of the stripper being hotter than his fiancé was very low. John was worried about his brother and asked if he had done a background check on Thais.

Thais got angry about the proposition of her to-be-husband having a bachelor’s party and asked John to take care of his own life. She asked him to say nothing about Patrick and her relationship. Thais also said that she was going to kill Patrick if he had the party.

90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

