"Kobe and Emily are very unserious": Fans react to the 90 Day Fiancé couple's possible pregnancy ahead of the wedding

90 Day Fiancé returned with another episode packed full of drama on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The hit series currently has viewers witnessing this season's couples prepare for their respective weddings. However, with only a few weeks left for the 90 days to end, they have to decide if they can make their relationship work even after the show ends.

Kobe and Emily underwent a huge pregnancy scare this week. Kobe revealed that he wasn't ready to have another kid, considering that they already live in Emily's father's basement and have a son together. Moreover, he had already spent a lot of money on a ring for Emily.

Fans weren't too impressed with the conversation. One tweeted:

and Emily is so dumb, of course he’s not going to be excited #90DayFiance Kobe & Emily are very unserious!and Emily is so dumb, of course he’s not going to be excited Kobe & Emily are very unserious! and Emily is so dumb, of course he’s not going to be excited😒 #90DayFiance

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé couple Kobe and Emily's pregnancy scare

Tensions are at an all-time high between 90 Day Fiancé couple Kobe and Emily, and this week's episode didn't lighten things up one bit. In the most recent episode, the former came to know about his partner buying herself a ring, which he believed indicated a lack of trust on her part. Kobi was disappointed and also felt that there was a lack of respect.

This week, Emily called Kobe to help her run an errand. However, he was still reeling from her past behavior. In a confessional, he said:

"It's very hard for me to believe that the woman I'm going to get married to had a backup ring. It's like, it's trust, you know? I trust her, but she has no trust in me. But that doesn't mean I don't love her."

When Kobe asked what the errand was, she tried to avoid the topic by asking him to help her with chores that she needed him for. Reflecting on the ring issue, Emily said in a confessional:

"Kobe and I have had a rough couple of days. And I've returned the backup ring. You know I did it immediately. I feel bad for even buying it. And now I don't wanna add more stress to Kobe. Especially when we only have a few weeks left in our 90 days."

However, she soon realized that she needed to address the "elephant in the room." After the confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star hinted that she might be pregnant.

Fans reacted to Kobe and Emily's relationship and took to social media to express their opinion:

Amvantagev8 @Amvantagev81 Emily is such an entitled twat. 🤮Run Kobe Run! #90DayFiance Emily is such an entitled twat. 🤮Run Kobe Run! #90DayFiance

Lena @LeGo210607 Oh I can't wait to see Emily's family's faces when they tell them she's knocked up! #90DayFiance Oh I can't wait to see Emily's family's faces when they tell them she's knocked up! #90DayFiance

RBrookeWysocki @RBrooke21 Sooooo…I feel like Emily and Kobe didn’t mention condoms as a birth control method? Am I out of touch for not trusting the pull out method or apps? It would explain why guys I date waste so much time trying to get away with not wearing one. But also STIs! #90DayFiance Sooooo…I feel like Emily and Kobe didn’t mention condoms as a birth control method? Am I out of touch for not trusting the pull out method or apps? It would explain why guys I date waste so much time trying to get away with not wearing one. But also STIs! #90DayFiance

dolores tafoya @lildeeof4 Wow Emily, your dad told you to do one thing, not to get pregnant. Hope you didn't. As for these other ppl from other countries they just want it their WAY and by their religion or they head back to their country. #90DayFiance who's watching Wow Emily, your dad told you to do one thing, not to get pregnant. Hope you didn't. As for these other ppl from other countries they just want it their WAY and by their religion or they head back to their country. #90DayFiance who's watching

Jeanette Bates @MsAudioJB 🤣#90DayFiance Emily did say she wanted a bunch of kids and her parents told her more than once that they will support any decisions she makes. Looks like she's just getting started and daddy bucks is never going to retire. Oh well... Emily did say she wanted a bunch of kids and her parents told her more than once that they will support any decisions she makes. Looks like she's just getting started and daddy bucks is never going to retire. Oh well...😒🤣#90DayFiance

Juan @BillyJSunday #90DayFiance Emily's enabling parents will 100% blame Kobe for the pregnancy. Kobe will be working on the farm until the kids are 18 Emily's enabling parents will 100% blame Kobe for the pregnancy. Kobe will be working on the farm until the kids are 18 🔐🔐 #90DayFiance

Sunny @SunnyRunsShit Emily is definitely a special kind of train wreck #90DayFiance Emily is definitely a special kind of train wreck #90DayFiance

Blue haired conservative @jp62783 Emily, child, you are a whole new level of dumb. Birth control, pulling out and “not ovulating” are not guarantees that you won’t get pregnant. #90DayFiance Emily, child, you are a whole new level of dumb. Birth control, pulling out and “not ovulating” are not guarantees that you won’t get pregnant. #90DayFiance

The duo also discussed Kobi's hesitancy about her taking birth control. Kobe made it clear that he had heard from other women that birth control could affect future pregnancies. He was also concerned about facing the family if the pregnancy news was true. Emily was worried about them having kids at the wrong time, although she did want to have children in the future.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple took the test, and while the results weren't shown on television, Kobe looked worried about the situation. He confessed:

"It's hard enough trying to figure out our relationship together. But the hardest thing for me right now... I just put a whole lot of money on a ring. And I don't have the finance to be able to take care of my family. So if Emily is pregnant right now, I don't know how we're gonna be able to handle this."

The couples on the show have a multitude of issues that they need to sort out before they get married and spend the rest of their lives together. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who makes it past the altar.

With just a few weeks left for the wedding, the 90 Day Fiancé couple is still tackling a lot of issues. Will Kobe and Emily make it to the end? Readers can keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC to find out.

