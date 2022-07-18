"Temperature is telling Kobe exactly what he needs to hear": Fans applaud Kobe's friend Temperature for giving him the right advice on 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé is back with another dramatic episode that showcased the cast's journey towards the end of the 90 days and the impending nuptials. Now that the deadline is getting closer, viewers are getting a deeper insight into the relationships.

This week, viewers witnessed Kobe's friend Temperature give him some advice regarding his relationship with his fiancé. He told Kobe to take charge of the issues and decide for himself now that the couple has only a few days left until the wedding. Fans sided with Temperature and felt that he said exactly what Kobe needed to hear. One tweeted:

Fans react to Kobe's conversation with his friend Temperature on 90 Day Fiancé

On this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe had a heart-to-heart conversation with one of his closest friends from Columbus. His friend, Temperature, had arrived a couple of days early for the wedding. The duo met up over a beer and discussed the star's relationship with his wife.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple has been dealing with the stress of another pregnancy ahead of their wedding. They've also had a tough time keeping it a secret from Emily's parents, especially her father, who strictly prohibited them from having any kids while living in his house. However, all of this only seems to be leading to more arguments between them.

Kobe met his friend Temperature, and they talked about the stressful situation leading up to the wedding. After meeting him, the star felt like he was home and had a brother-like figure he could talk to. When asked about how his relationship with Emily was, Kobe said:

"My brother, Emily is such wife material. But she has this nasty attitude to her. It's like, she always want to control everything. She feels like, it should always be like, she's always right."

However, Temperature felt that this was the case with the entire country, and he mentioned that the men were living in their houses as though "they were the ladies." In a confessional, he explained the reasoning behind his statement:

"I came to the United States through the visa lottery process, and I've been here for one year and some months. Being here, I've noticed that.. that's the way they work... that's their own culture. Kobe needs to step up and like, start controlling like the man, not the other way around."

The 90 Day Fiancé star confessed that Emily's pregnancy was weighing heavily on him and decided to reveal the news to his trustworthy friend. Kobe also mentioned that the couple was worried about the timing of the baby because he didn't have a lot of money and was still living in Emily's father's house.

Temperature advised his friend to possibly move to Columbus, where many Africans reside. He proceeded to say that it was a good community where Kobe could make many connections. However, Kobe revealed that Emily was "strong-headed" and would not move that far away from her parents.

However, Kobe was advised against always letting his wife make the decisions, and Temperature asked him to take his stance as a "man of the household."

Here's what fans had to say about the conversation:

biggavelli. @THALASTOG

#90DayFiance Kobe YOU need to leave Emily. PERIOD. Kobe YOU need to leave Emily. PERIOD. #90DayFiance

Ashley @ashleyfamu2014 Even Kobe friend is concerned about the relationship #90DayFiance Even Kobe friend is concerned about the relationship #90DayFiance

Sonnix⚡️🌈♠️💎 @csonnix Temperature’s reaction about Emily’s pregnancy news is all of us lmao 🤣 #90DayFiance Temperature’s reaction about Emily’s pregnancy news is all of us lmao 🤣 #90DayFiance https://t.co/eEXSOJR5d5

RBrookeWysocki @RBrooke21 That convo btw Kobe and his friend is a nice reminder about the ubiquity of misogyny. That being said Emily is a terror. #90DayFiance That convo btw Kobe and his friend is a nice reminder about the ubiquity of misogyny. That being said Emily is a terror. #90DayFiance

Shanique @NicoleShanique Kobe doesn’t realize that Emily wants him to act African but in the slave who ended up in America way #90DayFiance Kobe doesn’t realize that Emily wants him to act African but in the slave who ended up in America way #90DayFiance

The TLC show has seen many successful seasons over the years, with several spinoffs added to the franchise. This season's couples include Kobe and Emily, Biniyam and Ari, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Miona and Jibri, Mohamed and Yvette, and Patrick and Thais. Viewers will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC to find out who makes it to the end.

