Why are 90 Day Fiancé fans hating on Thais Ramone?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick told his brother and friends about Thais trying to take him to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas to get married. He mentioned that she still had not told her father about the wedding yet, and this came as a shock to Patrick's friends and his brother John, who felt that it was an obvious red flag.

Patrick said that she had not given him any reason for the decision. He also did want to disappoint her father by marrying her without his permission. Patrick then insisted that he would not marry Thais until she told her father about the wedding as it was against the "man code."

John later confronted her about the decision, but Thais refused to answer him and instead blamed Patrick for revealing details about their personal life. John told Thais that the arrangement would put his brother in a bad situation.

Earlier on, Thais had lied to her father about her visit to America being a leisure trip, and she told him that she would not remain in America forever. 90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Thais was a liar. Many called her manipulative for not telling her father about her relationship with Patrick.

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick gave Thais a chance to tell her father about the wedding, but she did not do so. She later took Patrick to a wedding chapel in Vegas and tried to convince him to marry her. However, he refused to go ahead with the wedding without telling her father first.

Tonight, Patrick's friends told him that Thais was a walking red flag, and 90 Day Fiancé fans slammed her for trying to blame Patrick. They slammed Thais for hiding her intentions of marrying Patrick from her father:

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette told Mohamed that they had to postpone their wedding by a month because the venue she wanted to get married in was booked. Mohamed accused her of bringing him to the US for no reason and said that he wanted to get a green card soon so that he could visit his mother in Venezuela.

He also mentioned that he would not be able to work until he got a green card. He later told his friend that Yvette was just using him to take care of her child and that he could not even go for a walk alone.

"Mohamed considers a new sponsor. John butts in, and Thais doubles down on keeping the truth from her dad. Bilal's ex pushes Shaeeda about the prenup. Kara and Guillermo reach a compromise. Miona refuses to budge on wedding locations."

90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 10.00 pm ET.

