"Emily is the worst!": Why are 90 Day Fiancé fans criticizing Emily after her fight with Kobe?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe and Emily visited her grandmother's house to enjoy their rehearsal dinner. At the dinner, Emily's relatives wore traditional African attire to support Kobe since he had no family in USA.
Emily grew nervous about the whole thing and stepped out of the room, engrossed in her thoughts. She asked Kobe if he was also getting bothered about the wedding and later confessed that she was afraid of marrying a man from Cameroon, whom she met in China. She felt that the couple got engaged too soon.
She felt that Kobe hid things from her - like wanting to move to Ohio - but did not consider how he left his hometown and came back for her and their child. Emily was also worried about their cultural differences.
Kobe grew angry at Emily for doubting their relationship after he had left his family and friends for her. Emily said that things were coming out of the woodwork now, but Kobe felt bad that Emily was having second thoughts on the eve of their wedding. He said that he would not accept this behavior and stormed off after.
He was concerned about Emily hiding her pregnancy from her parents and how things had previously unfolded with Temperature.
90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Emily as they felt that she was not being fair towards Kobe, who had left everything for her.
90 Day Fiancé fans stand in support of Kobe and call out Emily for having doubts one night before the wedding
90 Day Fiancé fans felt that it was too late for Emily to rethink her decision, given that was already pregnant with Kobe's second child. Fans thought that she was being unfair to Kobe, who had made so many sacrifices for her.
Tonight, on 90 Day Fiancé: A quick recap
In the latest episode, Bilal's sister pranked Shaeeda by initially showing her an old fashioned wedding dress and then revealing her real wedding dress, which she had asked her to style. Bilal's daughter told her father that she was happy with Shaeeda marrying him.
Thais expressed her concerns about marrying Patrick after her father's disapproval of his friend Tammy at a yacht party. Tammy advised her to leave Patrick instead of marrying him and then getting divorced.
The couple later discussed their situation where Thais felt that her father was right. She asked Patrick to ask his brother John to move out, but Patrick felt that he was an integral part of his life and it would not be easy.
Yvette and Mohamed also got married according to Christian customs. Mohamed prayed before the wedding and wanted the rituals to be based on his own religion but accepted his mother's advice and did not force Yvette into any major cultural change.
Yvette stressed that her wedding dress was very revealing and did not follow the Muslim rules for brides. Yvette's friend asked her to back away from the wedding while getting ready, but she was adamant in her decision to marry Mohamed.
