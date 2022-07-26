"Are you nuts?": Fans question Rebecca's decision to move to Tunisia with Zied in 90 Day Diaries 

TLC's 90 Day Diaries returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. This week, Rebecca found herself in a dilemma after Zied asked her to move to Tunisia with him.

Though she didn't want to uproot her life in the US and move to a different country, she knew Zied would go either way. Hence, she finally decided to give in and move to Tunisia with the 90 Day Diaries star.

While a few fans were happy for the couple, many questioned her abrupt decision.

Bullies and Tattoos 🇩🇪🇺🇦 @BulliesTattoos



All bc you are afraid to be alone.🙄#90DayFiance Rebecca moving to Tunisia bc she “doesn’t have a choice.” Are you nuts?! You will have ZERO rights and it will be his way or the highway. Remember when you visited and got yourself in trouble w/ your clothing?All bc you are afraid to be alone.🙄 #90daydiaries Rebecca moving to Tunisia bc she “doesn’t have a choice.” Are you nuts?! You will have ZERO rights and it will be his way or the highway. Remember when you visited and got yourself in trouble w/ your clothing?All bc you are afraid to be alone.🙄#90daydiaries #90DayFiance

Why did Rebecca decide to move to Tunisia?

Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries, titled Life Is a Highway, featured Rebecca finally making a decision and coming to an agreement with Zied about moving to Tunisia. During her confessional, she shared that one of the reasons behind it was because their life in Atlanta was up in the air. Especially when it came to his job and their living situation.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance #90DayFiance The future may be unclear, but Zied and Rebecca's love is staying strong The future may be unclear, but Zied and Rebecca's love is staying strong ❤️ #90DayFiance https://t.co/db1BGkNJ6q

Even though the couple was facing financial struggles, the 90 Day Diaries star revealed that she never understood why her partner was stubborn on moving across the world. Rebecca added that she was even more upset when Zied told her he would move to Tunisia with or without her.

Later that day, Rebecca decided to sit down and have a talk with her husband regarding his decision. She told Zied that he made her feel like she had no actual choice but to listen to him. The 90 Day Diaries star added that she was scared and worried.

While Zied claimed she was scared because she was with him, Rebecca denied that and said that she was scared to move to another country. She added that she hadn't had time to think about it.

Rebecca eventually realized that she had no other choice but to move to Tunisia with her husband, or else she would be left alone. Though he was happy with her decision, he promised her that if things didn't change for the better back there, they would move back to the US.

While Rebecca made her decision, many viewers on social media questioned it and claimed that it was the wrong choice.

90 Day Diaries fans call out Rebecca's decision to move to Tunisia, claim Zeid doesn't love her

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned Zeid's affection for Rebecca and slammed the latter's decision to give in and move just because she was worried about being alone. Some even called her "delusional" for her decision.

AndyDrums_Pro_Dem_BLM_Pro_Womensrights 🇺🇦 💉💉💉 @SalsaGuyNy Rebecca is delusional. He just said hed leave your ass if you dont follow him to Tunisia. That's loving you so much? #90daydiaries Rebecca is delusional. He just said hed leave your ass if you dont follow him to Tunisia. That's loving you so much?#90daydiaries

Desiree @dezireme2 I can’t take Rebecca - she is too stupid. Just like that she’s moving with Zied #90DayDiaries I can’t take Rebecca - she is too stupid. Just like that she’s moving with Zied #90DayDiaries

Bee @debrapurvis68 Rebecca is crazy. She's not following a Dr. or business man to Africa. It's Zied. She's going to be miserable. #90daydiaries Rebecca is crazy. She's not following a Dr. or business man to Africa. It's Zied. She's going to be miserable. #90daydiaries

JazzE @iAmGorJazz Rebecca & Zied are too old to be this unstable & indecisive! #90DayDiaries Rebecca & Zied are too old to be this unstable & indecisive! #90DayDiaries

Liz🎉 @LizLiz2021 So Rebecca has no other way to make ends meet but go to Tunisia #90DayFiance So Rebecca has no other way to make ends meet but go to Tunisia #90DayFiance https://t.co/eUa5CHg7gP

KerlinSwerlin @KSwerlin #90daydiaries #hopeimwrong I have more faith in my waterproof mascara holding up in a monsoon then I do in Zied finding that job in Tunisia. #90DayFiance I have more faith in my waterproof mascara holding up in a monsoon then I do in Zied finding that job in Tunisia. #90DayFiance #90daydiaries #hopeimwrong

What else happened this week in 90 Day Diaries Episode 8, Season 4

With just ten days left, Rebecca and Zied managed to pack their belongings and put them in storage. They moved into a hotel until their flight to Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Angela underwent some new changes in her life as well. After wearing the same set of dentures for years, she decided to get dental implants. Her dentist revealed that he was not only shocked to see the lack of teeth in Angela's mouth, but the infection that had set in.

Though it was a risky procedure, they were able to complete it successfully. The only request he had was that Angela needed to quit smoking. Although she initially agreed, Angela later revealed that she had been smoking, but not as much as she used to.

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far