"How Fun": Fans excited for Cynthia's story as she finally introduced her husband in 90 Day Diaries

90 Day Diaries returned for another intense episode on Monday night, and this week viewers were finally introduced to Cynthia's husband, Drew. Cynthia and Molly are business partners and best friends. They have been a series fan-favorite since their debut. While Cynthia has had her segment on the show, her husband hadn't been in front of the camera until now.

This week's episode of 90 Day Diaries featured Cynthia narrating what had been going on in her life. She opened up about Molly's boyfriend Louise, whom she had met in Punta Cana. Cynthia shared that although she was excited for them initially, things changed when he arrived in the US. Sadly, Molly and Louise's relationship didn't survive, and they eventually split.

The 90 Day Diaries star revealed that Molly found a new man, called Kelly, who was a nice person. Moving on in her life, Cynthia shared that after both her kids moved out, she and her husband decided to build their dream home. They also chose to live on the plot of their new home in a camper until the building was completed.

While fans got a glimpse of her husband during her recap of Molly and Louise's relationship, they got a full-blown look when she was filming a video of them in the car after they moved out of their old home. Molly was curious about the water situation in their camper and wanted to know how she should take a shower.

The 90 Day Diaries star panned the camera towards her husband, who explained everything to her. His time on-screen didn't end with that, Drew also appeared for his confessional.

During his confessional, he shared that their move had been stressful for both of them, but it had been difficult for Cynthia in particular. He added that with their limited space, it was nerve-wracking to think of everything they needed daily and if they could fit it inside.

The 90 Day Diaries star shared that she was freaking out about living in a camper for an entire year. She added that she would try to make it through as always.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were excited that the series finally gave Cynthia a segment.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they had been curious about Cynthia's husband for a while and were glad they finally got to see him. Some fans also added they were excited about Cynthia's segment on the famed reality TV series.

I've loved Molly & Cynthia since Double Divas first aired, and I'm so happy they gave some of Cynthia's story on 90 Day Diaries.

OMG I loved seeing Cynthia's husband, He's very cute. I love that we got to see a bit of her life.

Wait so Cynthia's husband was 24 when she married him? Like why though

Here's more information about what happened on this week's episode of 90 Day Dairies

Apart from Cynthia's story, the series also featured other stories. One amongst them was about Stephanie. Stephanie was the woman who sold her farts and breast sweat on social media and minted money out of it. She revealed that she had been in remission for two years after recovering from aplastic anemia.

But that's not all, the 90 Day Diaries star also had a pregnancy scare that shocked viewers after knowing she wasn't cautious. Stephanie revealed her boyfriend was from Paris and that it was a long-distance relationship. But when they met, there was a spark, and they were intimate.

When her friend asked if she used protection, the 90 Day Diaries star denied it and revealed that her periods were a couple of weeks late. She decided to go home and take a pregnancy test. She shared that she wasn't ready to have kids at the time. When the results showed that she wasn't pregnant, Stephanie said she was happy.

90-Day Diaries airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

