Why are 90 Day Diaries fans calling Kenny Niedermeier a "bully"?

Tonight on 90 Day Diaries, Alabama couple Armando and Kenny argued about moving to Mexico with their young daughter Hannah. Kenny wanted to move to Mexico with Armando, while Armando opposed the idea of moving as he felt that Mexico had a high crime rate.

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in the third season. Kenny tried to convince him by making Armando meet a friend, Ivette, who was born and raised in Mexico. Much to Kenny's disappointment, Ivette was against the idea of them moving to Mexico and said she would not want her daughter to grow up in Mexico.

Kenny then decided to emotionally manipulate him by mentioning that they could easily find a surrogate or adopt a baby in Mexico. Kenny also said that Mexico would be a better place for their daughter to live and that Mexico would offer their daughter better modeling offers. Armando finally decided to take the risk and said,

"I do want Kenny happy."

90 Day Diaries fans felt Kenny was a bully and emotionally manipulated his partner to get what he wanted.

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #90dayDiaries the bully won't let up using the kid and potential of adopting as a reason you want to move. #90dayDiaries the bully won't let up using the kid and potential of adopting as a reason you want to move.

90 Day Diaries fans were upset with Kenny's behavior. They thought that he was being selfish and not considering his daughter's safety and that Mexico was not a safe space where a gay couple could live.

Victoria @ElaineVictori12 #Kenny Mexico City is dangerous, per your neighbor who has lived there. You can’t go out wearing jewelry. As a gay couple 🤔 probably more dangerous. #90DayDiaries #Kenny Mexico City is dangerous, per your neighbor who has lived there. You can’t go out wearing jewelry. As a gay couple 🤔 probably more dangerous. #90DayDiaries

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #90dayDiaries wake the fuck up Armando he is bullying you and you fell indebted to him. Sad #90dayDiaries wake the fuck up Armando he is bullying you and you fell indebted to him. Sad

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



#90DayFiance #90DayDiaries Look, Kenny is very nice, but does he know Spanish yet? Wouldn't you need to know Spanish to move to Mexico City? Is Mexico City predominantly English speaking? Look, Kenny is very nice, but does he know Spanish yet? Wouldn't you need to know Spanish to move to Mexico City? Is Mexico City predominantly English speaking?#90DayFiance #90DayDiaries

What happened on 90 Day Diaries tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Diaries, Kenny and Armando revealed that their daughter was practicing how to model and wanted to take up modeling as a profession. Colt introduced viewers to his new love interest Venessa, who trained diabetic alert dogs. The couple revealed that the two had a lot of trust issues.

Colt said that he had still not moved out of his mother's home but had raised some boundaries between them. Venessa was living with her cousin and complained to Colt about them not living together. She confessed that they were pregnant once but lost the baby. She said that Colt did not follow through with his actions and stated,

"I still kind of see Colt as a child."

Colt wanted to leave Las Vegas. Venessa, although skeptical, decided to follow him.

Mariah refused to accept Tom's proposal as she was waiting for her divorce to be finalized and to let her sons meet Tom. She had earlier agreed to move to Britain, but on tonight's episode of 90 Day Diaries, she told Tom that she would have to talk to her kids about the transition.

Russ and Pao revealed that their relationship was rocky, and Pao asked for a divorce from her husband. The two bought an RV van together after Russ lost his job, with the goal of traveling, but Russ decided to do a remote job which disturbed Pao's plans.

The couple went to a marriage therapist and decided to give their marriage another chance for the sake of their son.

The episode description reads,

"Kenny and Armando disagree about moving. Russ and Paola hit a low point and consider divorce. Colt's sporadic decisions about his life plans leave Vanessa unsettled. Rigin is pregnant with baby number two, but Dean has to leave the Philippines."

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

