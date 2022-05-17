"Tom…go home": 90 Day Diaries fans criticize Tom for begging Mariah to marry him despite her saying no 

90 Day Diaries returned for another episode on Monday night. Last week viewers witnessed Tom propose to Mariah out of the blue. But the single mum shot down his proposal. But that didn't stop Tom from bringing up the topic again when they met again in Toronto to take Tango lessons. Fans who watched the episode slammed Tom, claiming he needed to open his eyes and go home.

This week, the reality TV series showcased the lives of the 90 Day Diaries stars and their current relationship situations. But one particular couple that stood out to viewers was Tom and Mariah. After being in a relationship for over a year, the 90 Day Diaries star decided to propose to his girlfriend.

Mariah revealed that she denied him because her kids were her priority. But that didn't stop Tom from talking about getting married again.

After the Tango lessons, Tom tries to convince Mariah to marry him again. He says that he could live in the United States with her this way. Tom is seen saying this despite a warning from his sister Emma, who advised Tom against the move.

Mariah, on the other hand, said,

"Tom, I'm not worried about anything that you're worried about. Because I'm not looking at it in the negative light... Because there are no guarantees in life anyway."

Since he didn't get the reassurance he was looking for, Tom decided to back off. In her confessional, Mariah added that her commitment is still there. It doesn't matter if she has a ring on her finger or not.

While Tom was frustrated with Mariah's response, fans on social media thought it was time he went home because she made it clear that she didn't want to get married.

Fans criticize Tom for pushing Mariah to get married on 90 Day Diaries

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Tom, claiming he needed a hearing test. Some also added that it was time for him to return home because it was clear that her kids mattered to her.

djeanne @Dorgeai I swear Tom needs a hearing test; Mariah made it clear, her children, her career take up all her time energy: he’ll keep trying. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ #90daydiaries I swear Tom needs a hearing test; Mariah made it clear, her children, her career take up all her time energy: he’ll keep trying. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️#90daydiaries

Je Reviens @2DreamIt @Schatzilein8 Tom must think she has money. And she must be smarter than she looks cause she didn’t say yes to marrying that cluck. #90DayDiaries @Schatzilein8 Tom must think she has money. And she must be smarter than she looks cause she didn’t say yes to marrying that cluck. #90DayDiaries

Courtney 🇺🇸 @CourtneyWRocket Tom pushing marriage sounds eerily reminiscent of Darcy when he was with her… #90DayFiance Tom pushing marriage sounds eerily reminiscent of Darcy when he was with her… #90DayFiance https://t.co/gULWTUbOVV

MarJer @Mary69526078 @90DayFiance Tom, open your eyes, she doesn't want to marry you @90DayFiance Tom, open your eyes, she doesn't want to marry you

Apart from Tom and Mariah's drama, viewers witnessed Ceaser open up about his life. He revealed that he had started talking to more Ukrainian women similar to his age group. He also took a test to figure out if he could still have kids. 90 Day Diaries will return next week for another action-packed episode.

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

