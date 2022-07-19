Why are fans criticizing Rose Vega in 90 Day Diaries Season 4 Episode 7?

TLC's 90 Day Diaries returned for an all-new episode on Monday night and this week viewers were given a sneak peek into Rose Vega's life. After ending her relationship with Ed from 90 Day Fiance, Rose has found herself a new man.

Episode 7 of 90 Day Diaries witnessed Rose revealing that she has a new beau called Greg. Hailing from Australia, Greg and Rose met on social media. The 26-year-old shared that he texted her first and she replied because she thought he was cute. The 90 Day Diaries star also shared that Greg was 54-years-old, but age didn't matter to her.

While fans were happy for Rose's budding relationship, many took to social media to criticize her, claiming that she had a type. A few fans also pointed out her facial expressions.

Viewers were first introduced to Rose when she was in a relationship with Ed during 90 Day Fiance. Sadly, her relationship with him didn't work out, and they broke up. Ever since then, Rose has built her own house, owns a shop and has gained quite the following on social media.

Greg is a real estate agent and has a son of his own. Rose revealed that she has met Greg twice so far. The first time they met in Thailand, and the second time, he visited her hometown where they bonded.

"It's so odd": Fans slam Rose for her facial expressions while talking to Greg in 90 Day Diaries

Taking to Twitter, fans criticized Rose, claiming she couldn't control her facial expressions, which gave away the fact that she didn't like him either. A few other fans shared that the 90 Day Diaries star had a type, meaning she liked older men.

Here's more information on what happened this week on 90 Day Diaries

Prior to meeting Greg, Rose decided to open up to her sisters and tell them about her new boyfriend. They asked Rose how she was managing the distance, and if she was fine with that. They pointed out that with distance, things might not always work. They also asked her if she and Greg had spoken about her moving to Australia, or Greg moving to where she was.

Rose revealed that they hadn't devled into that topic thus far. She added that the relationship was still new to her and that they haven't spoken about personal long-term matters. Rose added that because of this it was hard for them to decide where their relationship stood right away.

Her sisters gave Rose their approval and shared that if Greg was serious, they would support her. They reminded her to always consider her son's feelings when it came to making a decision.

A few days later Greg and Rose met once again and her son Prince joined along. Greg and Prince spent some time bonding. The Melbourne native taught Prince how to skateboard.

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

