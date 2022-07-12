"Did you ever hear of birth control": Fans shocked after Stephanie has a pregnancy scare in 90 Day Diaries 

90 Day Diaries returned to TLC for an all-new episode on Monday night and this week, viewers saw Stephanie having a pregnancy scare.

She revealed that she was dating a man she liked to call Frenchie, from Paris. However, what shocked everyone was that she wasn't safe and cautious while being intimate with him.

Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to express their shock at the 90 Day Diaries star's pregnancy scare. One of them even went ahead and tweeted, "Did you ever hear of birth control?"

The episode saw Stephanie talking about her boyfriend and their relationship. As she spoke about it, she revealed that the couple didn't use any protection and that she wasn't on birth control either.

The 90 Day Diaries star said that she was a couple weeks late on her period and decided to take a test to see if she was indeed pregnant. As she waited for her pregnancy test results, Stephanie said that she hoped she wasn't pregnant, claiming that she wasn't ready.

Fans taken aback after Stephanie has a pregnancy scare because she didn't use protection in 90 Day Diaries Episode 6, Season 3

Fans who watched the episode were shocked that Stephanie wasn't safe while being intimate. Taking to Twitter, many said that they were taken aback at the star's lack of caution.

Meanwhile, others noted that it was strange that she chose not to use birth control. Fans were also furious at the star for saying that she wasn't ready to be a parent after not having used birth control.

One fan called out the 31-year-old for getting intimate without protection, a reaction that was echoed by a lot of other fans. Meanwhile, some decided to make fun of the channel, with one fan even saying, "I think TLC just hands out pregnancy test to all cast members."

A few fans also wondered if Stephanie's pregnancy scare was just a way for her to get a storyline. Others said that it felt like a competition of who could get pregnant on the show.

Here's more information on what happened in Episode 6 of 90 Day Diaries Season 4

Episode 6 of 90 Day Diaries saw Stephanie opening up about how she had been in remission for two years before finally getting back into dating.

She added that although she liked her boyfriend and was serious about him, she didn't want to uproot her life to move to Paris and be with him. The star also said that she wasn't sure her boyfriend would do the same for her.

She revealed that the distance was affecting the couple's intimacy but that they have been innovative and found ways to keep the spark alive. The 90 Day Diaries star said that this wasn't enough because when the two were together, their spark was just stronger. She even went on to say that when the two of them were together, they told each other that they wanted to get themselves pregnant.

The star added that she did want to get pregnant at some point in the future, but added that she was worried about relapsing from her aplastic anemia.

As she waited for her test results to be visible, Stephanie noted that her pregnancy would be planned and would only happen after a conversation with her doctors. She said that she would only go for it after her doctors told her that it was safe for her health. The star was relieved when the test results came back negative, meaning she wasn't pregnant.

The 90 Day Diaries star added that she was glad she wasn't pregnant because she didn't want to ambush her mother with the sudden news of her having a baby. Later in the episode, when her mother visited, Stephanie told her about the scare.

She revealed that she even told Frenchie about it, who said that if she did happen to get pregnant, they would keep the child and he would look after both of them. After her conversation with Frenchie, Stephanie said that it did get her thinking about having a child with him one day.

Meanwhile, her mother was worried about her relapsing. However, the 90 Day Diaries star assured her that many women who had the same disease as her and had healthy pregnancies without a relapse.

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

