"He definitely has a type": 90 Day Diaries fans troll Caleb after he introduces his new girlfriend 

TLC's 90 Day Diaries returned with an intense episode on Monday night. Caleb was back on-screen this week, introducing viewers to his new girlfriend, Sabina. Fans who watched him on a video call with her claimed he had a type.

Sabina hailed from Curacao, donned bright neon pink hair, and had several tattoos. Caleb revealed that he met Sabina online and added that she had a unique style and look, which made the 90 Day Diaries star quickly fall in love with her. Continuing, he shared that she was open and transparent and felt they could connect.

Additionally, Caleb revealed that Sabina was Dutch and that they had similar interests when it came to religion. He said he cared for her and wanted to see where their relationship went.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to troll Caleb about his new love interest.

Fans troll Caleb after he introduced his new "alien" girlfriend, Sabina, in 90 Day Diaries

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that he had a type and claimed he was trying to get attention. A few other fans added that he was going for the opposite and had a thing for women with distinct looks.

Here's more on what happened between Caleb and Sabina in 90 Day Diaries

Caleb decided to tell his sister Hannah about his new girlfriend. During this week's episode, the 90 Day Diaries star revealed that he met Sabina on Instagram, and they shared a lot in common. Caleb added that they had been talking for around four months, but he is not someone to dive deep into things until he has hung out with that person.

His sister questioned him about how his relationship with Sabina differed from his previous long-distance relationship. He shared that he was now ready for commitment and felt that Sabina would be the right person.

During her confessional, Hannah shared that Caleb seemed to have a pattern of dating women online who live far away. She added that he was a nomadic person and enjoyed his freedom, which made it hard for her to picture him in a long-term committed relationship.

Later in the episode, the 90 Day Diaries star went on a virtual date with Sabina. He decided that it was time to ask Sabina if they could meet in person. He added that if she wasn't ready to take that step, then there was no point in continuing their relationship as it wouldn't be going anywhere.

When Caleb asked Sabina if they could meet, she agreed and told him that he could stay with her. During her confessional, she shared that her relationship with Caleb was the kind where she couldn't stop thinking about him. Sabina added that she was excited for him to come to Curacao.

Caleb revealed that the last few months with Sabina had been amazing and felt that it would get better when they met in person. But only time will tell.

90 Day Diaries airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

