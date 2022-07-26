"What a waste of time": Why are 90 Day Diaries fans slamming Angela in Episode 8? 

TLC's 90 Day Diaries Season 4 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. This week Angela got herself a new smile, but it came with certain conditions. Tilted Life Is a Highway, Angela paid a visit to her dentist as she prepared to get dental implants. Her dentist shared that the procedure would be risky because of Angela's smoking habit.
Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries featured Angela fixing her dental issues. She shared that when she was just 18 years old, she was in an accident that led to her losing two teeth. She later claimed that due to her smoking habit and menopause, her teeth had begun to decay and fall off.
Angela made the decision to get dental implants, but her case was risky because she smoked a lot. Her dentist warned her that smokers who got implants stood a high chance of getting an infection. However, he managed to successfully carry out the procedure, and the 90 Day Diaries star got her dental implants.
The dentist's only request was that she quit smoking completely so that she could reduce the chances of an infection. After her surgery, Angela assured her dentist that she would stop smoking. But when asked about it during her next appointment, Angela played down the problem by claiming that she didn't smoke much.
90 Day Diaries fans criticize Angela for not listening to her dentist's request to stop smoking
Fans who watched the episode were furious that Angela didn't listen to her doctor's orders and continued to smoke despite him strictly telling her not to do so.
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Angela was a waste of time and that her dentist should've made her sign a no-smoking contract. Some fans believed that Angela would never be able to stop smoking.
Here's more information on Angela's dental surgery in 90 Day Diaries Episode 8 Season 4
When Angela visited her doctor before her implants, he revealed that she had a lot of dental decay. The 90 Day Diaries star's doctor mentioned that he would have to remove all her teeth from the top in order to clean out the infection.
During her confessional, Angela shared that because of the pain she was in, getting implants was more than just a cosmetic upgrade. She added that anyone suffering from a terrible toothache would have difficulty focusing on tasks.
Angela's dentist shared that they would be doing bone grafting as well to help with the implants. He stated that when he first met Angela, he was not shocked by the lack of teeth and also by the infection present in her mouth.
He believed that he would be able to give her the smile that she wanted, but it was going to take a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck from the dental gods. He also added that Angela was a very high-risk patient because of her smoking habit.
During the surgery, things were going fine until Angela began to wake up and regain consciousness. Her dentist revealed that she started to bite him mid-way, and they had to get her under anesthesia again.
Luckily for Angela, the procedure was a success, but she had an eight-week recovery period. 90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9:00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.