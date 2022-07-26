"What a waste of time": Why are 90 Day Diaries fans slamming Angela in Episode 8? 

TLC's 90 Day Diaries Season 4 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. This week Angela got herself a new smile, but it came with certain conditions. Tilted Life Is a Highway, Angela paid a visit to her dentist as she prepared to get dental implants. Her dentist shared that the procedure would be risky because of Angela's smoking habit.

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #90daydiaries

So after all that surgery Angela still smoking, what a waste of time So after all that surgery Angela still smoking, what a waste of time #90daydiariesSo after all that surgery Angela still smoking, what a waste of time https://t.co/nfSu0eINkf

Episode 8 of 90 Day Diaries featured Angela fixing her dental issues. She shared that when she was just 18 years old, she was in an accident that led to her losing two teeth. She later claimed that due to her smoking habit and menopause, her teeth had begun to decay and fall off.

Angela made the decision to get dental implants, but her case was risky because she smoked a lot. Her dentist warned her that smokers who got implants stood a high chance of getting an infection. However, he managed to successfully carry out the procedure, and the 90 Day Diaries star got her dental implants.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance You do not want to miss an all new episode of Is Angela WAKING UP during her surgery??You do not want to miss an all new episode of #90DayFiance : Diaries, TONIGHT! Is Angela WAKING UP during her surgery?? 😳 You do not want to miss an all new episode of #90DayFiance: Diaries, TONIGHT! https://t.co/jenNgdrUop

The dentist's only request was that she quit smoking completely so that she could reduce the chances of an infection. After her surgery, Angela assured her dentist that she would stop smoking. But when asked about it during her next appointment, Angela played down the problem by claiming that she didn't smoke much.

90 Day Diaries fans criticize Angela for not listening to her dentist's request to stop smoking

Fans who watched the episode were furious that Angela didn't listen to her doctor's orders and continued to smoke despite him strictly telling her not to do so.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Angela was a waste of time and that her dentist should've made her sign a no-smoking contract. Some fans believed that Angela would never be able to stop smoking.

sometuesdaynights @smtuesdaynights #90daydiaries This man's mistake was not getting Angela to sign a no smoking contract before the dental implants. #90DayFiance This man's mistake was not getting Angela to sign a no smoking contract before the dental implants. #90DayFiance #90daydiaries https://t.co/8HcsrPpbuA

The Original Darcey’s Revenge Wig©️ @HolaFalkoro You know that either someone paid for Angela’s dental work or she got a deep discount and she’s so ungrateful, with that laugh when she says “I haven’t been smoking THAT much” #90daydiaries You know that either someone paid for Angela’s dental work or she got a deep discount and she’s so ungrateful, with that laugh when she says “I haven’t been smoking THAT much” #90daydiaries

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina She is loopy she gonna agree to anything. Angela say no smoking but she gonna smoke. Knew it she still smoking. No matter what she can not stop. Once the pain stops she will increase her habit again. WOW 8 weeks to recover. #90daydiaries She is loopy she gonna agree to anything. Angela say no smoking but she gonna smoke. Knew it she still smoking. No matter what she can not stop. Once the pain stops she will increase her habit again. WOW 8 weeks to recover. #90daydiaries

Meredith Silverman🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 @archangelcrew

#90DayDiaries Oh I could just SMACK Angela for smoking after her surgery!!! Bad Angela!! Bad, bad, bad! Oh I could just SMACK Angela for smoking after her surgery!!! Bad Angela!! Bad, bad, bad! #90DayDiaries

Marie @Marie38408366 #90daydiaries All I got to say is Angela better not smoke cause if she gets a infection all that pain will be for nothing they will pull all if it's infected #90daydiaries All I got to say is Angela better not smoke cause if she gets a infection all that pain will be for nothing they will pull all if it's infected

Je Reviens @2DreamIt #Basta OK, I am not interested in Angela & her rotting mouth. If she got a facelift, it's already falling. So are the boobs. IMO, her personality is still her worst failing of all. She's abusive & nasty. (Bet she still smokes like a chimney.) Wish she wasn't on #90daydiaries OK, I am not interested in Angela & her rotting mouth. If she got a facelift, it's already falling. So are the boobs. IMO, her personality is still her worst failing of all. She's abusive & nasty. (Bet she still smokes like a chimney.) Wish she wasn't on #90daydiaries #Basta

Dee @dameoftruth twitter.com/Sajaque916/sta… SQ @Sajaque916 #90daydiaries Why does Angela feel like she has to go to Beverly Hills for all her procedures? It would be cheaper going to her nearest major city and having it all done there. 🤦‍♀️ Really? Going cross country for dental implants? #90dayfiance #90daydiaries Why does Angela feel like she has to go to Beverly Hills for all her procedures? It would be cheaper going to her nearest major city and having it all done there. 🤦‍♀️ Really? Going cross country for dental implants? #90dayfiance No amount of procedures will change Angela's rotten heart. She still unattractive and she still cackles like a witch who smokes. #90daydiaries No amount of procedures will change Angela's rotten heart. She still unattractive and she still cackles like a witch who smokes.#90daydiaries twitter.com/Sajaque916/sta… https://t.co/psh159KceN

Here's more information on Angela's dental surgery in 90 Day Diaries Episode 8 Season 4

When Angela visited her doctor before her implants, he revealed that she had a lot of dental decay. The 90 Day Diaries star's doctor mentioned that he would have to remove all her teeth from the top in order to clean out the infection.

During her confessional, Angela shared that because of the pain she was in, getting implants was more than just a cosmetic upgrade. She added that anyone suffering from a terrible toothache would have difficulty focusing on tasks.

Angela's dentist shared that they would be doing bone grafting as well to help with the implants. He stated that when he first met Angela, he was not shocked by the lack of teeth and also by the infection present in her mouth.

He believed that he would be able to give her the smile that she wanted, but it was going to take a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck from the dental gods. He also added that Angela was a very high-risk patient because of her smoking habit.

During the surgery, things were going fine until Angela began to wake up and regain consciousness. Her dentist revealed that she started to bite him mid-way, and they had to get her under anesthesia again.

Luckily for Angela, the procedure was a success, but she had an eight-week recovery period. 90 Day Diaries airs every Monday night at 9:00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

