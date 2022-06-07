Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 2? Release date, format and more explored

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé is premiering on June 10 on Discovery+ with four fresh and two returning couples. Love in Paradise is the theme of the upcoming season which will feature, for the first time, two new LGBTQIA+ romances. Filmed in the hot and tropical Caribbean summer, the press release of the show described the show as

“Mixed emotions and empty promises, as the blinders of love come off and real-life sets in.”

Moreover, looking at the show's lineup for season 2, it is expected that this season will be pretty different from the previous season.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature couples with different stories who meet on a short-lived vacation and fall in love. After going back to their regular life, they will have to adjust to each other’s lifestyles and backgrounds. This will prove whether their love is real or just an infatuation.

What to expect from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise?

Abby on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise ( Image via Discovery+)

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé is quite different from season 1. With the addition of a throuple, the show is set to be much more thrilling.

Frankie-Gabby-Abby, the show’s first throuple, probably has the most complicated relationship. On vacation in Mexico, Frankie meets bisexual couple, Gabby and Abby, who have been together for ten years. However, unexpectedly the three indulged in a threesome in Mexico. Furthermore, on returning to the U.S, Frankie manages to stay connected to Abby and now plans to fly and propose to her. But amidst Frankie’s plan, Gabby has no idea about it.

Among the fresh couples, there is 32-year-old Yohan and 42-year-old Daniele. The two met in the Dominican Republic and got engaged six weeks later. However, now the couple wants to conceive a baby, but Daniele is convinced that she is not ready for it.

Carlos and Valentine are another fresh couple on the show. The two met online during the pandemic and fell in love over video chat. Now, as everything is restored to normalcy, Valentine will fly from Los Angeles to Columbia to meet Carlos and probably propose if things go well. But the couple is likely to discover many incompatibilities which can be a threat to their lovely union.

Out of the two returning couples, Amber and Daniel, the couple who tied the knot by the time they appeared on 90 Day Diaries. They met on vacation in Costa Rica and connected quickly. Although the couple got married fast, they have started to experience differences in their relationship.

Aryanna and Sherlon also appeared on 90 Day Diaries. The two met when Aryanna went to Jamaica for a two-day trip. She instantly connected with Sherlon, and the couple spent a lot of time together, But when Aryanna returned, she got to know about her pregnancy. Even though she tried to convince Sherlon to move to America, he was not convinced. But now, after giving birth to Ohio alone, she wishes to fly to Jamaica in the hope that her partner must have changed his mind.

Viewers can expect immense drama to unfold in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. The trailer says:

"Tensions rise and secrets unfold as these couples attempt to join their vastly different lifestyles together and they realize that their compatibility during a short-lived vacation romance may not be suitable for a lasting connection,"

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will air on June 10 on Discovery +.

