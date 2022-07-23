90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1: Meet the couples from the Discovery+ show

90 Day Fiancé UK is almost here and we can't keep calm. The new version of TLC's popular 90 Day Fiancé family will be released on Discovery Plus on July 24.

Season 1 of the show will follow the ups and downs of eight Brits who have found love in a person living abroad. Together, the partners will explore their relationships and will have 90 days, according to their K1 visa, to either get married or go back home.

The eight couples on the show will be: Bridie and Host, Calum and Marvin, Emma and Hossein, Kadie and Alejandro, Pat and Sam, Richard and Kathleen, Shaun and Christine as well as Victoria and Sean.

Ahead of the premiere on July 24, we take a closer look at all the couples set to feature on 90 Day Fiancé UK.

Everything we know about the cast of 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1

1) Bridie and Host

Will Bridie and Host be able to make it? (Image via Discovery+)

31-year-old Rotherham resident Bridie met 28-year-old Host (Hussein Thini), in 2020, while gaming online. The couple had never met in person before the show. Host, who is Lebanese, says that he feels a very strong connection with Bridie and wants to live with her and her daughters in the UK. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé UK will also see Bridie visiting him in Lebanon this season.

2) Calum and Marvin

28-year-old Calum and 26-year-old Marvin met on international Tinder. Marvin found Calum very attractive and told him as much over text. The couple met each other for the first time while shooting 90 Day Fiancé UK and can often be seen dreaming of having a big wedding. In the trailer, the couple are also spotted discussing wedding proposals.

3) Emma and Hossein

Emma and Hossein have a 11-year age gap (Image via Discovery+)

Emma and Hossein’s love story began when Emma saw Hossein’s Instagram page and felt a connection right away. The couple has a 11-year age gap and very different interests in life. Hossein is a bodybuilder who constantly shares personal posts on Instagram while Emma likes going to pubs and spending time with her friends.

4) Kadie and Alejandro

26-year-old West Yorkshire resident Kadie has found love with 30-year-old Mexican fitness fanatic Alejandro. The couple met each other in June last year on an international dating site but have never seen each other face-to-face. Alejandro will live in the UK for four weeks with Kadie and her grandmother.

Alejandro wants his fiancé to move to Mexico while Kadie wants to plan her future with her partner in the UK.

5) Pat and Sam

Pat and Sam have never met before (Image via Discovery+)

28-year-old Pakistan resident Sam sent 68-year-old Pat a friend request after feeling attracted towards her. Despite their 40-year age gap, both of them are religious, are nurses, and have a lot in common. After talking for one whole night when they were feeling lonely, Pat, who is a Merseyside resident, felt that it was a sign from god and that their relationship was fated.

The couple had not met each other before shooting for 90 Day Fiancé UK.

6) Richard and Kathleen

41-year-old quiz host Richard has had a bad reputation for not being loyal. He expects his wife to do all the household chores and claimed to be done with dating British women. The Preston resident fell in love with 32-year-old Kathleen, who is from the Philippines, on an international online dating application.

Richard has already visited her in the Philippines and is confident that Kathleen is the homely woman he needs. It looks like the couple made it through their journey on 90 Day Fiancé UK as Richard has shared recent posts with Kathleen on his Instagram.

7) Shaun and Christine

Shaun has sent Christine a lot of money (Image via Discovery+)

41-year-old Shaun is from Hampshire while Christine, who is 42, is from the Philippines. The couple met in 2012 on social media and have been in a long distance relationship since then. Shaun was single before that and felt so lonely that he started talking to non-living objects like toasters, kettles, etc.

Shaun, who works as a cleaning manager, sends £400 to Christine every month to financially support her and her three children from previous relationships. While Shaun’s family and friends do not support him sending money, he thinks his relationship is worth it.

The couple has a 4-year-old son of their own, named Christian, who has met his father only four times. The duo plan to get married and live together in the UK.

Christine is still legally married to her ex and Shaun is ready to pay £5,000 for the annulment.

8) Victoria and Sean

This couple has a lot in common (Image via Discovery+)

42-year-old Sean, who is from Japan, is still a mystery to his 33-year-old 90 Day Fiancé UK partner Victoria, because she does not know what work he does. Sean did not reveal his real age or his former marriage to Victoria early on in their relationship. 90 Day Fiancé UK fans will see him trying to convince Victoria that he was divorced by the time he met her.

Victoria is obsessed with Japanese culture and the couple met on her Japanese themed Facebook page. According to the Sean’s Instagram, he is a YouTuber, web designer and crafter. Things might not work out for the couple as Sean shared a positive Covid test on Instagram complaining about how he could not return to Japan about four months ago.

90 Day Fiancé UK fans will have to wait till July 24 to witness the journey of these couples.

