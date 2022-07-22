90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1: Where did Kadie and Alejandro meet?

90 Day Fiancé is back with its first British version, 90 Day Fiancé UK. Season 1 of the show will follow the love lives of couple Kadie and Alejandro, who met through an international dating site in June 2021 and will be meeting in person for the first time on the show, along with seven other pairs.

Mexican native Alejandro will visit the UK for the first time to spend a few weeks with Kadie and her grandmother and to find out if they are truly meant for each other or if it was just an infatuation.

Similar to the American format, 90 Day Fiancé UK will follow the love lives of Brits who will have 90 days to either say "I do" to their partners or head back home.

How did 90 Day Fiancé UK's Kadie and Alejandro meet?

90 Day Fiancé UK's Kadie and Alejandro first met online after 26-year-old Yorkshire nurse Kadie signed up on an international dating site after coming out of a long-term relationship and getting bored of Tinder.

Within a month of uploading his profile, Mexican fitness trainer Alejandro contacted her, and they both started exchanging messages. Speaking about how she met the Mexican hunk, according to The Sun, Kadie said:

“I did have Tinder but it was boring. There was no excitement. I uploaded my photos on an international cupid dating site and he messaged me. We just clicked.”

Echoing the same thoughts, Alejandro said:

“I had been single for a while and I decided to look for a girl internationally. When I noticed Kadie’s profile, we started chatting. I found her cute and we had lots in common.”

After chatting over Facetime for a month, Alejandro fell in love with Kadie, but the couple decided to meet in person first to express their feelings for each other. Talking about Alejandro's feelings, Kadie said:

“After a month of talking, Alejandro messaged me to say he thought he was falling in love with me. But we both had a strict rule that we wanted to wait until we met in person to say this. It got harder and harder though at the end of calls.”

After "talking for about four months," the couple were now desperate to meet each other but could not do so "because of the pandemic." But when Kadie saw the ad for 90 Day Fiancé UK, she immediately grabbed the chance and applied for the same "as she is a huge fan of the American version."

And to their amazement, the couple got selected for the show and felt it was their chance to "share our journey with the rest of the world."

But despite all the excitement and love for each other, Kadie fears that their relationship "might not work" for long due to various cultural and regional differences. She said:

“The cultural differences, time zones. The whole relationship is totally crazy and everyone thinks we are totally bonkers. But no one else matters to us.”

How will the couple react after meeting for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé UK? Will they be able to conquer all the differences and spend the rest of their lives together, or will they realize that they are not meant for each other? Stream on discovery+ on Sunday, July 24, to know about their fate.

