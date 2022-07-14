Which couples are returning to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Meet the cast of Season 7

TLC has revealed that six fan-favorite couples will be returning for a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on August 28, 2022 at 8/7c. In Season 7 of the hit series, these couples will further explore their relationships and try to make it work in the long run. However, it won't be a smooth ride as the pairs will encounter issues, disagreements, and misunderstandings throughout the season.

The six couples marking their appearance include Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods; Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh; Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi; Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet; Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya; and Kim Menzies and Usman Umar.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 couples aim to fix the issues between them

The teaser for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After gave viewers a glimpse of the impending drama between the couples. It will be interesting to see what the returning pairs bring to the series and whether they can stand the test of time and achieve their happy ending.

Check out where the six couples stand on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

1) Big Ed Brown, 56 and Liz Woods, 29 (San Diego, California)

Ed and Liz's journey will face numerous roadblocks as the couple has already experienced trust and communication issues. Adding fuel to the fire, Ed's family is still reluctant to accept Liz into their family. The pair want to work on their relationship and will be seen planning engagement parties and looking for homes together. However, with several issues persisting, will they be able to walk down the aisle?

2) Jenny Slatten, 63 (Palm Spring, California) and Sumit Singh, 33 (India)

Edward @EdwardPClayton



CONGRATULATIONS to the happy couple.🖖 But seriously folks, can we just take a moment to celebrate the marriage of #jennyandsumit CONGRATULATIONS to the happy couple.🖖 But seriously folks, can we just take a moment to celebrate the marriage of #jennyandsumit. CONGRATULATIONS to the happy couple.🖖 https://t.co/BC16UH6Qdk

90 Day Fiancé couple Jenny and Sumit have tied the knot, and the latter's family is not happy hearing about it. His family disapproves of their wedding, while the former has become immensely homesick.

The relationship has had a bumpy start, with Sumit still trying to convince his family to accept his fiance. The couple has also realized that their age difference is affecting their bond. Will the duo be able to find "common ground," or will they go in separate directions?

3) Angela Deem, 56 (Hazlehurst, Georgia) and Michael Ilesanmi, 34 (Nigeria)

With visa issues still not resolved, Michael is back in Nigeria, and Angela feels he's been neglectful of her. He has also reactivated his social media accounts and blocked her, causing her to wonder whether he's scamming her.

In need of emotional and physical support, Angela starts a flirtatious relationship with a man she meets online and considers meeting in person. However, with Michael's visa approval approaching, she wishes to give her marriage one last chance. Will the duo be able to mend their relationship?

4) Elizabeth Potthast, 31 (Tampa, Florida) and Andrei Castravet, 35 (Moldova)

Unlike the other 90 Day Fiancé couples, things are much better with both of them. They have bought a home together. While Andrei is settling into work, Elizabeth (Lizzy) is considering shifting her career to pursue her lifelong passion for music.

However, tensions rise when concerns arise that Andrei is cutting Libby off from her family. The family dynamics have always been weak, but this time when he is called for a green card interview, the couple is wondering if someone is trying to get him deported.

5) Jovi Dufren, 31 (New Orleans, Louisiana) and Yara Zaya, 27 (Ukraine)

The couple is enjoying parenthood with baby Mylah. However, Yara is battling postpartum symptoms, which has caused their relationship to change. On top of that, she is also dealing with homesickness, and while the couple considers a visit to Ukraine, their plans go awry when the Russia-Ukraine war breaks out.

However, they decide to visit Prague, where Yara's mother resides. Yara is also navigating a way to support her family and bring them with her to the United States. With such high tensions, will their relationship survive?

6) Kim Menzies, 51 (San Diego, California) and Usman Umar, 33 (Nigeria)

While the 90 Day Fiancé duo left on a very shaky note, Kim travels to Nigeria to propose to Usman. However, both families are against this union. Kim's son Jamal feels that his mother is moving too fast, while Usman's mother is worried about her son marrying a much older woman who cannot bear children.

Usman's family wants him to take a second wife and try to set him up with someone before Kim marries him. This frustrates her, which leads to multiple arguments and fights. Will Kim be okay with Usman taking in another wife, or will the relationship go haywire?

The television network has left no stone unturned in making sure that its viewers are fed with adequate drama to last an entire season. The teaser for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 documents the drama between the pairs as they go through the ups and downs of their relationship.

