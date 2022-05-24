When did Deavan Clegg and Jihoon get married? 90 Day Fiancé couple’s relationship timeline explored as they finalize divorce

Former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Deavan Clegg has confirmed that she and Jihoon Lee are now divorced through a statement on social media. The Utah native also revealed that she now has sole custody of their child Taeyang, who is now three years old.

Deavan met South Korean native Jihoon on a dating app and instantly connected. He soon made his way to America, and after the couple's first date, she ended up getting pregnant. The duo's entire journey was documented in the TLC 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, and viewers witnessed as they got married and parted ways after appearing on Season 2 of the show.

The duo split up in real life but had to keep working on their marriage to get paid to be on the show. In a recent Instagram live, Deavan revealed that they were paid only $1000 per episode and most of the cast members were only for a maximum of 6 episodes.

90 Day Fiancé stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's relationship timeline explored

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé had already decided on the duo's fate while on the show. Jihoon was inexperienced in finances and couldn't keep a steady job, while Deavan struggled to fit into an entirely different culture and learn the native Korean language. Their relationship didn't last long, and viewers witnessed Deavan leave the country with Taeyang and her daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship in the season finale.

While Jihoon claimed that it was only a short visit, he soon added that his ex-wife accused him of hurting Drascilla. Meanwhile, Deavan's Instagram posts revealed that she was back in America and wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

Sometime around August 2020, Jihoon revealed that the Utah native had met someone new. This was, in fact, true, as she had met Christopher Hyun Park (Topher), an accountant and former actor from Los Angeles. The 90-Day Fiancé star confessed that while she intended to co-parent, her ex-husband blocked her number from social media.

In September 2020, Deavan filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Jihoon started a GoFundMe account to hire an attorney from Utah. But he severed ties with his lawyer and gave up on almost everything.

After their divorce was finalized, Deavan took to Instagram on Monday to announce their official separation and said:

"After an almost two year battle, I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn't be happier. This journey was very difficult and draining. After my ex had fired his lawyer, he never showed up to court nor took up visits. After almost a year of the judge post-poning and extending dates for my ex to respond, we finally made it to court..."

She continued:

"After a year of frustration, I can finally close this chapter. For people asking I was awarded full sole and physical custody. I can finally speak out about my experience and the hell we went through as a family. I plan on releasing a video soon."

Soon after, she took to Instagram to answer some of the questions about Taeyang, Jihoon, and his family. Her ex-husband not reaching out or paying child support for their son was one of the primary reasons for her getting custody.

The Utah native also claimed that the 90 Day Fiancé production team reached out and asked her if they could continue another season of a spin-off, knowing about the issues between the two, to which she declined. Deavan also revealed that they continued filming because they both needed the money.

The 90-Day Fiancé star is currently happily settled with her partner Topher and her two kids. The couple sadly faced a miscarriage (Deavan also experienced one with Jihoon in October 2019) at nine weeks last year, however, they recently announced that she was expecting again.

Deavan is also planning to release a documentary soon to shed light on her and Jihoon's relationship. She revealed in her latest live that it was going to be "juicy."

