What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 premiere? Plot, release date, and more details explored

One of TLC’s most-watched relationship-based shows, 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?, is returning with a brand new season on August 28 at 8.00 pm ET/PT. Six fan-favorite couples will be featured on the show, along with their love stories and journeys to win over each other's families.

Viewers will undoubtedly get to witness high-end drama and emotional upheaval among the couples. The outcome of these events will ultimately decide the fate of their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever: What to Expect?

90 DAY FIANCÉ : HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Season 7 will feature the ups and downs in the relationships of the six couples who will film their journey on the show. Many of these couples, who are very different from each other's families, are currently involved in long-distance relationships for a variety of reasons. The show will therefore focus on how these couples resolve these issues. If they are able to overcome them all, they will live "happily-ever-after."

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they’ll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?"

Meet the couples of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Season 7

The upcoming season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ : HAPPILY EVER AFTER? will feature the six couples listed below:

1) Angela and Michael

Currently, 56-year-old Angela and 34-year-old Michael are living apart from each other. Angela, who lives in Hazlehurst, is getting fed up with Michael’s visa issues in Nigeria. Moreover, Michael has blocked his wife on social media for an unknown reason. So, a puzzled Angela, in need of attention, starts talking to a man on social media and is considering seeing him in person as well. However, as Michael’s visa approval date is nearing, she also wishes to give her marriage a second chance.

2) Elizabeth and Andrei

Things are going well for Elizabeth and Andrei. The couple has bought a home and is approaching their career plans. But tensions crawl up when Andrei tries to distance Elizabeth from her own family. As Andrei’s equation with her fiancé’s family has never been good, the couple will face trouble in their relationship due to family issues.

3) Jovi and Yara

Yara and Jovi, newly turned parents, are currently facing Yara’s postpartum insecurities and other medical problems. Moreover, Ukraine native Yara has started to feel homesick and wishes to visit her mother in Prague. Although the couple had planned to take off, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, they had to cancel it. Yara wants to help her loved ones who are trapped in these situations, but will this couple ever find peace?

4) Jenny and Sumit

Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, will have a difficult time. Jenny now lives with Sumit's family, who is dissatisfied with his marriage. Sumit is finding it difficult to build a good relationship with his wife and family because Jenny is constantly homesick. Will they be able to find common ground and remain together forever?

5) Ed and Liz

Ed and Liz are planning to get married despite their trust and jealousy issues. However, Ed’s family is reluctant to welcome his fiancé into the family. It will be interesting to see if they will make it to the altar or not on 90 Day Fiancé.

6) Kim and Usman

The age-difference issue strongly prevails between 51-year-old Kim and 33-year-old Usman. Kim, who is already a mother, wishes to visit Nigeria to propose to Usman, but his family is adamant about getting Usman married to a young girl. Due to these issues, the couple will have to make some serious decisions before they decide to get married.

Tune into Season 7 of the show on August 28, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora