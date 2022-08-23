How did Bella and Shaeeda meet? 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple joins Happily Ever After Season 7 cast 

90 Day Fiancé season 9 couple Bilal and Shaeeda will be joining TLC’s upcoming show 90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After? Season 7.

Bilal and Shaeeda met online. Surprisingly, Trinidad & Tobago native, Shaeeda, met Missouri native, Bilal, in person for only a week before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The couple stayed in a long-distance relationship for two years during the pandemic. They eventually got married, but are now dealing with a few issues in their marriage which they will document on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they’ll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?

What issues are 90 Day Fiancé couple Bilal and Shaeeda facing in their marriage?

According to the upcoming show’s teaser, ‘Bilal is looking forward to an idyllic honeymoon phase with his new bride, but Shaeeda’s got business on the brain — baby business’

Viewers have seen on the previous show that Bilal had made Shaeeda sign a prenup before getting married. Moreover, Shaeeda wanted to have a baby before turning 40 but Bilal has never been comfortable about having kids.

So the Trinidad native added her pregnancy as a stipulation in Bilal’s prenup. Also, in the official description of the upcoming show, Bilal and Shaeeda’s relationship has been described:

"Their prenup contains a stipulation about Shaeeda getting pregnant before she turns 40, but Bilal frets that the burden of a new baby could torpedo their nascent marriage."

It further read:

"But a fateful visit to the doctor reveals unsettling news about her fertility, unearthing trust and abandonment issues, and pushing their relationship to the brink. Will their pregnancy deadline fulfill Shaeeda’s dreams of motherhood or prove to be the expiry date for an increasingly precarious marriage?”

It is clear that the two currently have completely different wants, which has become the biggest issue in their relationship. Shaeeda is more than ready to have babies whereas Bilal, who is already a father to two kids from his previous marriage, wants to enjoy his wedding life and not take responsibility for more kids.

Bilal and Shaeeda got married on December 18, 2021, at Lees Summit, Missouri. Moreover, on the day of their wedding, Shaeeda’s sister, Nisa, and Tiya told her that she could still say a ‘no’.

The other couples who will be appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After? are:

Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, Georgia) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria); Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, Florida) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova); Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, Louisiana) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine); Ed, 56 (San Diego, California) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, California); Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, California) and Sumit, 33 (India); and Kim, 51 (San Diego, California) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria).

Viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After? Season 7 on August 28 on TLC and Discovery+

Edited by Prem Deshpande