"This man is broke": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Bilal for marrying Shaeeda in his living room 

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal and Shaeeda finally got married after spending 90 days together. Shaeeda shared that Bilal was the man of her dreams and that the two had been courting each other for the past two years.

90 Day Fiancé fans could not stop wondering why the couple was getting married in the living room of an Airbnb. They were also shocked upon learning that Bilal had asked his sister to take care of all the preparations and decorations and did not hire a wedding planner.

Last week, fans also learned that Bilal's sister had made Shaeeda's dress herself. While the other men on the show hired planners or traveled to scenic locations to get married, Bilal did not seem to want to spend too much on the wedding. Sheeda did not even have enough space to walk down the aisle.

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that Bilal was being cheap, and some accused him of being broke:

Brandon @MNViper @90DayFiance #CheapBastard Bilal must be a cheap MFer to get married in his own home instead of getting married at a venue. This guy is something else! His ego is larger than that prenuptial that he had her sign! #90DayFiance Bilal must be a cheap MFer to get married in his own home instead of getting married at a venue. This guy is something else! His ego is larger than that prenuptial that he had her sign! #90DayFiance @90DayFiance #CheapBastard https://t.co/l8Lb4SCwQ7

90 Day Fiancé fans cannot stop wondering if Bilal is broke

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that the wedding was surprising, given that Bilal previously claimed to have a lot of money and required his soon-to-be-wife to sign a prenup. Many thought he should have at least booked a venue for the occasion. Fans slammed him on Twitter for the same.:

courts @muzicaldoodl they getting married in the house? i thought bilal was ballin #90DayFiance they getting married in the house? i thought bilal was ballin #90DayFiance https://t.co/qeWsmxkKRj

Jasss @Music_KeepsMe Bilal is suppose to be a successful business owner?! He couldn’t rent out a venue? #90DayFiance Bilal is suppose to be a successful business owner?! He couldn’t rent out a venue? #90DayFiance

rejected by eharmony 💔 @e_harmonyreject Y’all really showing your trashy side saying this house is decorated beautifully when I just saw a metal sign that says BEACH HOUSE (they are in fucking Missouri) #90DayFiance Y’all really showing your trashy side saying this house is decorated beautifully when I just saw a metal sign that says BEACH HOUSE (they are in fucking Missouri) #90DayFiance

Violate Brown @BrownViolate

#90DayFiance What TF Bilal got Shaeeda signing a prenup for if they getting married in a damn AirBNB living room with fake flowers?? What TF Bilal got Shaeeda signing a prenup for if they getting married in a damn AirBNB living room with fake flowers??#90DayFiance https://t.co/0Qou6xg8nv

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey Even Emily's parents sprung for a wedding venue. Bilal and his "Hood Bougie" BS is using a tiny living room for his venue. I dont just think he is lying about his bank status but I think this man is actually broke. #90dayfiance Even Emily's parents sprung for a wedding venue. Bilal and his "Hood Bougie" BS is using a tiny living room for his venue. I dont just think he is lying about his bank status but I think this man is actually broke. #90dayfiance

Christy @christy868 Shaeeda and Bilal's wedding might be the hardest to watch. #90dayfiance Shaeeda and Bilal's wedding might be the hardest to watch. #90dayfiance

Ramona Collins @monaspoeticwax I wonder if the Airbnb host knows Bilal is having a party and a wedding in this unit (house). #90DayFiance I wonder if the Airbnb host knows Bilal is having a party and a wedding in this unit (house). #90DayFiance https://t.co/wWg3wnlH98

That Not Tania's Soulmate cute girl!♈ @BelleNoir80 Bilal doesn't pay for a damn thing! He has sister making the dress & decorating! Probably has his mother & family making the food. He couldn't have bothered 2 find a nice venue so that everyone could enjoy the day? I hope the Airbnb host doesn't charge more for this. #90DayFiance Bilal doesn't pay for a damn thing! He has sister making the dress & decorating! Probably has his mother & family making the food. He couldn't have bothered 2 find a nice venue so that everyone could enjoy the day? I hope the Airbnb host doesn't charge more for this. #90DayFiance

A quick recap of 90 Day Fiancé Episode 16

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal and his daughter had a conversation about him getting married. Shaeeda was later pranked by Bilal’s sister, who was asked to make the wedding dress. She first showed Shaeeda a wedding dress that was not designed to her specifications and only later showed her the "moderately sexy" dress she had made. Shaeeda loved the dress but asked Bilal’s sister not to play any more pranks on her. She was also uncertain about whether she could be a wife to someone with a strong personality.

Thais complained to Patrick about traveling too much when she wanted to spend time with him alone. Thais also met Patrick’s friends, who did not want him to go through another divorce. She felt guilty about not having a good time at a yacht party and told one of Patrick’s friends about her father not giving them his blessing.

Thais later told Patrick to ask his brother John to move out after they got married. Patrick said that it would not be that easy and that John would need some time to find a new place. Patrick called Thais’ father to ask for his blessing, but he vehemently opposed the idea of them getting married.

Ariela and Biniyam finally got married in a Jewish temple. Bini’s family witnessed the ceremony through a video call. Yvette’s friend Rochelle tried to convince her to stop the wedding by claiming that the proposal was just a gesture of apology, and she compared it to buying flowers for someone. She also tried to remind Yvette that Mohamed previously referred to her as his "sponsor."

Jibri tried to convince his mother to attend his wedding and offered to buy her tickets. However, she refused the offer and claimed that Miona had created an emotional distance between them. 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC every Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.

